Dairygold under fire on grass-fed campaign

John Gibbons from An Taisce. Photo: Gerry Mooney
John Gibbons from An Taisce. Photo: Gerry Mooney
Declan O'Brien

Declan O'Brien

The absence of any reference to meal feeding in the promotional material for Dairygold's new Pastureland quality mark has raised the hackles of both tillage farmers and environmental activists.

The Pastureland logo was launched last week by Dairygold and is described as a "quality mark" which will help draw attention to the co-op's "pasture-based" dairy system and the "superior qualities that can be derived from grass-fed milk".

However, the omission of any reference to concentrate feed usage, and an assertion by Dairygold that 97pc its cows' feed comes from their "nutrient-rich diet on open pastures" has provoked the ire of cereal growers.

Tillage farmers point out that Irish dairy cows are fed one tonne of meal on average each year, according to Teagasc data, and this accounts for around 18pc of their total dry-matter intake.

"Irish grain growers that supply Dairygold should be insulted at the co-op's Pastureland campaign," said Bobby Miller, chairman of the Irish Grain Growers Group.

"Dairy farmers will tell you that feeding meal in the parlour is an integral part of their farm management regime. It is beyond comprehension that Dairygold continually omit in their advertising campaigns the important role their loyal Irish grain growers play in the dairy industry," Mr Miller maintained.

Meanwhile, An Taisce's climate change spokesman, John Gibbons, questioned if Dairygold's suppliers used any of the 5m tonnes of feed imported last year.

Mr Gibbons pointed out that much of this feed was "soya and maize from cleared rainforests of South America".

Pastureland's marketing literature says Pastureland is Dairygold's guarantee that its grass-fed milk is "of the highest quality, is sustainable and naturally nourishing".

A spokesperson for Dairygold said: "Ireland's pasture-based dairy system, with healthy cows grazing outdoors on nutrient-rich pastures, is a unique and valuable selling proposition on international markets. Dairygold developed the Pastureland identity as a quality mark that would draw attention to our pasture based dairy system and the superior qualities that can be derived from grass fed milk. We believe the Pastureland mark has the potential to strengthen our position in international markets and add value."

