Dairygold set to raise money for new acquisitions to boost health business

Dairygold is looking to diversify into ingredients for baby formula and the adult nutrition market. Photo: Gabriel Cassan Expand

Dairygold is looking to diversify into ingredients for baby formula and the adult nutrition market. Photo: Gabriel Cassan

Jon Ihle

DAIRYGOLD Co-operative Society is preparing to sell financial and property assets to raise €75m to make acquisitions to bolster its new health and nutrition business, the Irish Independent has learned.

Chief executive Jim Woulfe told the Irish Independent that the co-op was planning to liquidate €26m in financial investments and was acquiring planning permission on its remaining property portfolio to enhance its sale value.

