The Irish dairy industry could be collateral damage in an rapidly escalating trade dispute between the US and the EU.

Dairy industry in the firing line as Trump threatens tariffs on €9.7 billion of EU imports

US President Donald Trump has said he will put tariffs on 11 billion dollars (€9.77 billion) worth of European Union dairy products, wine and other goods to retaliate for what Washington says are improper subsidies to Airbus.

The office of the US trade representative released a preliminary list of EU goods facing additional duties that includes everything from aircraft and aircraft parts to cheese, wine and olives.

The list is subject to public comment in anticipation of an expected World Trade Organisation (WTO) ruling this summer that would be favourable to the US in a pending arbitration case.

The US says the WTO has repeatedly found that EU subsidies to European aircraft maker Airbus have caused “adverse effects” to the US, chiefly to Boeing, the American plane manufacturer.

The World Trade Organization finds that the European Union subsidies to Airbus has adversely impacted the United States, which will now put Tariffs on $11 Billion of EU products! The EU has taken advantage of the U.S. on trade for many years. It will soon stop! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2019

Mr Trump, a critic of the WTO, tweeted that he "will now put Tariffs on $11 Billion of EU products! The EU has taken advantage of the U.S. on trade for many years. It will soon stop!"

The long-running dispute precedes the Trump administration.

Ireland produced more dairy products and exported more volume in 2018 than in any previous year.