Dairy incomes up 23pc edging towards €100k as other farm incomes lag behind

Incomes on dairy farms were up 23pc in 2021, to an average of €97,300, significantly ahead of other sectors, the latest figures from the Teagasc National Farm survey show.

Higher output prices across most farm enterprises were the main driver of the increase in farm incomes in 2021, it found, but the scale of the increase in income varied considerably across farm systems.

Its annual National Farm Survey of almost 85,000 farms in Ireland found that in general, farms experienced an increase in production costs, as key farm input prices for fuel, feed and fertiliser all rose in 2021, which marked the beginning of the escalation in costs that has since intensified in 2022.

Rising international agricultural commodity prices were a feature of 2021 and these price increases led to higher farm level output prices in Ireland.

Weather conditions in Ireland in 2021 led to average grass production and the weather was good in the case of Irish cereal crop production, leading to an overall increase in cereal yields.

Across the key farm output categories, cereal and milk prices performed best in 2021. Prices for cereal crops were up by over 30pc in some instances in 2021 compared to 2020, while a 13pc increase in average milk price was recorded. Lamb prices also increased by almost 30pc. Cattle price increases were smaller, but significant, at 8pc for young cattle and 12pc for prime cattle.

In spite of higher dairy system production costs, which rose by 11pc, a further increase in milk output volume and significantly higher milk prices, resulted in an average dairy farm income of €97,350 in 2021, an increase of 23pc or €18,300 on the 2020 level.

In the cattle rearing system, which is made up of farms that are mainly specialised in suckler beef production, costs increased by 10pc in 2021. However, the value of output on cattle rearing farms increased in 2021 by 15pc, mainly due to higher cattle prices. The value of support payments for Cattle Rearing farms also increased in 2021. Overall, the average Cattle Rearing income of €10,927 in 2021, was up 30pc, or €2,500 compared with the 2020 level.

In the ‘Cattle Other’ system, which comprises mainly of beef finishing farms, but also includes farms selling store cattle, production costs increased slightly in 2021. While support payments were lower, the value of farm output increased by 3pc due to higher cattle prices. In combination this resulted in an average income of €16,416 in 2021 for the Cattle (Other System), an increase of 6pc or €900 compared with the 2020 level.

Production costs rose on sheep farms in 2021, largely due to higher feed prices, but the sector experienced a 16pc increase in the value of farm output, which was driven by higher lamb prices. On average, the level of direct payments for sheep farms was down slightly. The average income on sheep farms reached almost €20,500 in 2021, an increase of 14pc, or €2,600 relative to the 2020 level.

Due to higher fertiliser, feed and contracting charges, production costs on tillage farms increased in 2021 by 34pc, a much larger percentage increase than occurred in the grassland systems. However, the average income on tillage farms rose by 77pc in 2021 to almost €59,000. This was because tillage farms experienced particularly good production conditions in 2021, which led to higher crop yields.

Substantially higher cereal prices in 2021 also helped to boost the value of farm output, which increased by 47pc. The average level of support payments also increased slightly on tillage farms in 2021.

While pig farm incomes are not reported in the Teagasc National Farm Survey report, data shows that incomes fell due to higher feed prices and other increases in input costs, combined with a significant fall in pig prices. These price movements meant that pig producers moved into loss making territory as 2021 progressed.

Taking account of the income developments across the various farm systems, the average family farm income rose by 26pc in Ireland in 2021 to just over €34,300.