Dairy getting a 'free pass' on climate action claim INHFA

File photo
File photo
INHFA President Colm O'Donnell. Photo Brian Farrell
Declan O'Brien

Declan O'Brien

The INHFA has questioned why the polluter pays principle is not being applied in relation to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the national cattle herd, reports Declan O'Brien.

The polluter pays principle requires that any non-compliance must be addressed at the identified source and is enshrined in the treaty for the functioning of the European Union (TFEU) the INHFA pointed out.

The hill farmer body last week demanded the suspension of the Climate Change Advisory Committee (CCAC) following their call for a major cull of suckler cows.

The INHFA accused the CCAC of giving the dairy sector a "free pass" in its latest report. The farm body claimed that by calling for cuts to suckler cow numbers while ignoring the massive expansion in the dairy herd the CCAC had damaged its credibility.

"The contradictory nature of the report is very evident in its call for a reduction in the national suckler herd to address an issue caused mainly by the dairy sector," said INHFA president, Colm O'Donnell.

"We need a full explanation on how emissions in the dairy sector are calculated and if they include the full life cycle of the dairy cow or is it only based on milk solids produced through her lactation periods.

"In addition to this we need to see if other embedded emissions generated throughout dairy products total life cycle are included such as the feeding of soya bean, higher electricity costs, transportation costs and production costs of any final product that should also factor in packaging, disposal and recycling," he added.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Agri-Business

Phil Hogan, the EU’s agriculture commissioner. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Alternative Brexit proposals will be given consideration - Phil Hogan
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed at the Tullamore Show in Tullamore, Co Offaly. Picture: Arthur Carron

'No easy answers' says Creed as no-deal Brexit could leave cross border agri...
Road to riches: The 800m litres of milk sent south for processing is worth £190m to to the North's economy

Darragh McCullough: 'Ulster's dairy farmers have marched themselves up the...
INFLUENCE: Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Boris Johnson. Photo: Reuters/Simon Dawson

'Architect of Brexit' gets a slice of £200,000 in CAP payments
Protestors from Derryarkin, Co Offaly pictured outside the Bord na Móna headquarters in Newbridge, Co Kildare last week. Photo: Aishling Conway

Offaly farmers claim Bord na Móna is 'blocking' €120m wind farm
The future of peat-fired plants served by Bord na Móna has been called into question as the Government seeks to boost Ireland’s green credentials. Photo: Nik Merkulov

For peat's sake: Where now for Bord na Móna in a green Ireland?
Cian Martin from Templemore preparing his Simmental calf for judging at last year’s Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show. Commercial cattle entries are up 20pc for this year’s show. Photo: Alf Harvey

Cattle entries up 20pc as Tullamore show defies the beef gloom


Top Stories

Beef farmers from the Beef Plan movement pictured at the picket line outside Keypak in Clonee Co Meath. Picture Credit:Frank McGrath

Beef Plan won't rule out further protests after 'disappointing talks'
Weanling prices are down. File Photo

Weanling prices back by €100-150/hd on 2018

Kerry group announces milk price cut for July supplies
On the Moo-ve! A farmer tends to his cows during the cattle fair on Scattering Day during the Puck Fair Cattle Fair 2019 in Killorglin town in Co. Kerry on Monday. Pic: Don MacMonagle

Richard Curran: Customers the only winners in beef battle
Thomas Reid on the Kildare farm bought by his grandparents in the 1900s

Intel calls for An Bord Pleanala to use rarely used powers against 'vexatious' appeal...
Picket: Farmers talk to a driver at Kepak in Clonee, Co Meath. PHOTO: FRANK McGRATH

Watchdog's 'brass neck to terrorise farmers' as talks cannot discuss...
Lakeland Dairies milk powder plant Bailieboro.

Lakeland cuts its milk price by 0.5c/L