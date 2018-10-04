Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 4 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Dairy firms Lakeland and LacPatrick agree terms on merger

Lakeland Dairies milk powder plant Bailieboro.
Lakeland Dairies milk powder plant Bailieboro.
Lakeland Dairies group CEO Michael Hanley
Gavin McLoughlin

Gavin McLoughlin

Dairy processors LacPatrick and Lakeland have agreed terms on a merger.

The deal comes after LacPatrick put itself up for sale earlier this year.

The Monaghan-based business had cut the milk price it paid to farmers just before the announcement, saying there was "continued weakness" in the dairy market. It had previously undertaken a £30m (€33.8m) investment in a new plant at Artigarvan in Tyrone.

The new company will be the second-largest dairy processor on the island of Ireland, behind Glanbia.

LacPatrick chairman Andrew McConkey said the deal would give the co-op's farmers "the necessary security to make long-term business decisions and provides stability for continuing progress in dairy farming for the next generation".

"The board of LacPatrick is unanimously recommending our shareholders to approve this merger at our forthcoming SGM.

"With an enlarged milk pool and well invested dairy processing sites on both sides of the Border, the new co-operative will be a co-op of scale working in the long term best interests of dairy farmers, ensuring global market access and serving our valued customers with an even greater capability and an expanded range of high quality, value-added dairy products," Mr McConkey said.

Exclusive discussions between the parties started in June.

Also Read

In August, LacPatrick announced that CEO Gabriel D'Arcy was leaving the business "following discussions".

Regulatory approval as well as shareholder approval on both sides will be required.

The combined business will have turnover in excess of €1bn. The Lakeland Dairies name will be maintained for the new entity.

Lakeland CEO Michael Hanley said the new group would have "substantial cash flow to underpin the development of the business".

"The business will have considerable potential to increase revenues and generate the cost savings necessary to ensure competitive milk prices for our dairy farmers in the future. It will continue to ensure market access to the United Kingdom, Europe and the world.

"Both co-operatives have excellent facilities, technologies and resources with strong synergies across our milk processing footprint and in the markets we serve at home and abroad.

"We will be able to expand the potential of our overall portfolio of products, covering food ingredients, food-service and consumer foods," Mr Hanley added.

IFA President Joe Healy has welcomed the announcement the merger proposal being recommended to shareholders by both co-op boards must put the merged entity in the best possible position to optimise dairy processing and pay a strong price to farmers. 

"This is particularly critical in the context of Brexit, as both co-ops have farmer members and processing facilities both sides of the border”.

Indo Business

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

Nenagh Mart. Selling underway in the Bullock arena . Picture; Gerry Mooney

Beef price ship steadies as factories crank up throughput

Why age is not necessarily the main issue affecting fertility in...

Still short on fodder? This is what can be done now

FarmIreland Instagram Takeover: The Limerick girl who was gifted a heifer for...
Bill will regulate minimum prices and limit bargain sales in supermarkets.. Photo: PA

France adopts food bill, retailer says will lead to price rise
Teagasc Director, Professor Gerry Boyle

Teagasc financial statements to be examined by Public Accounts...
Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed: 'Coupled payment for suckler cows not the direction we...