Dairy firms Lakeland and LacPatrick agree terms on merger

The deal comes after LacPatrick put itself up for sale earlier this year.

The Monaghan-based business had cut the milk price it paid to farmers just before the announcement, saying there was "continued weakness" in the dairy market. It had previously undertaken a £30m (€33.8m) investment in a new plant at Artigarvan in Tyrone.

The new company will be the second-largest dairy processor on the island of Ireland, behind Glanbia.

LacPatrick chairman Andrew McConkey said the deal would give the co-op's farmers "the necessary security to make long-term business decisions and provides stability for continuing progress in dairy farming for the next generation".

"The board of LacPatrick is unanimously recommending our shareholders to approve this merger at our forthcoming SGM.

"With an enlarged milk pool and well invested dairy processing sites on both sides of the Border, the new co-operative will be a co-op of scale working in the long term best interests of dairy farmers, ensuring global market access and serving our valued customers with an even greater capability and an expanded range of high quality, value-added dairy products," Mr McConkey said.

Exclusive discussions between the parties started in June.