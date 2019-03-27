Dairy farmers work 1,000 more hours annually compared to drystock and tillage

Dairy farmers work 1,000 more hours per annum than drystock and tillage farmers, a new Teagasc Survey has heard.

Figures from the Teagasc Sustainability report, which was based on results of the National Farm survey in 2017, says that the greater labour intensity of dairying reflects the longer working hours.

Teagasc Economist Cathal Buckley pointed out that the work life balance of dairy farmers was considerably poorer than other farming counterparts.

“Work life balance is how many hours the farmer is spending working on the farm, labour output is considerably higher on dairy farmers. Tillage and drystock farmers work 1,500 hours a year compared to dairy who worked 2,500 hours in 2017,” he said.

Cattle and sheep farmers, the report found, are more likely to incur hours of off-farm employment, which if combined with hours worked on the farm would significantly increase total labour input by those farmers.

The report also found that overall 85pc of dairy farmers were economically viable, compared to only 25pc of cattle and sheep farmers.

Mr Buckley highlighted that 20pc of tillage farmers and cattle experience isolation and live alone compared to 10pc of dairy.

Meanwhile 40pc of drystock farms were vulnerable as they are not viable and do not have an off-farm income compared to 10-20pc of dairy and tillage farms.