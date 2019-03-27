Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 27 March 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Dairy farmers work 1,000 more hours annually compared to drystock and tillage

File photo
File photo
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

Dairy farmers work 1,000 more hours per annum than drystock and tillage farmers, a new Teagasc Survey has heard.

Figures from the Teagasc Sustainability report, which was based on results of the National Farm survey in 2017, says that the greater labour intensity of dairying reflects the longer working hours.

Teagasc Economist Cathal Buckley pointed out that the work life balance of dairy farmers was considerably poorer than other farming counterparts.

“Work life balance is how many hours the farmer is spending working on the farm, labour output is considerably higher on dairy farmers. Tillage and drystock farmers work 1,500 hours a year compared to dairy who worked 2,500 hours in 2017,” he said.

Cattle and sheep farmers, the report found, are more likely to incur hours of off-farm employment, which if combined with hours worked on the farm would significantly increase total labour input by those farmers.

The report also found that overall 85pc of dairy farmers were economically viable, compared to only 25pc of cattle and sheep farmers.

Mr Buckley highlighted that 20pc of tillage farmers and cattle experience isolation and live alone compared to 10pc of dairy.

Meanwhile 40pc of drystock farms were vulnerable as they are not viable and do not have an off-farm income compared to 10-20pc of dairy and tillage farms.

Also Read

Agriculture education was also higher among dairy farmers at 75-80pc compared to 35pc of cattle farmers.

Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Dr Padraig French, Teagasc

Bull calf price slump sparks dairy shift to sexed semen
ABP Chinese Market Shipment Announcement. Mark Goodman, Commercial Director ABP Food Group, John Loughman, Group Quality Control manager, ABP International Division. Iain White - Fennell Photography.

Irish beef proving popular with Chinese consumers, says ABP as it extends...
Ballyhale Shamrocks players celebrate with the cup

After losing five shops, three pubs and the post office, how this rural...
A view of the M4/ M6 Kilcock to Kinnegad Motorway which opened in 2006 PHOTO: Tom Burke

How land value is assessed for Compulsory Purchase Orders
INHFA President Colm O'Donnell. Photo Brian Farrell

Government urged to safeguard farm scheme payments
ICMSA deputy president Lorcan McCabe

Compensation issues key to TB policy, insist farmers
Beer - climate change could affect the price of a pint

Thirsty weather ahead as price of a pint could rise by €5


Top Stories

Green Party leader, Eamon Ryan

'Marketing people don’t have to pay the vets bills or the bank manager if...
Courtmacsherry Bay, West Cork. Photo: NUI Galway

Researchers link high levels of 'green tides' in Cork and Dublin Bays to dairy...
Live exports leave Greenore Port. Picture: Thos Caffrey / Newsfile

Fears meat processors could move live cattle to UK plants under no-deal...

Irish dairy farms produce three times more emissions than beef, tillage and...
Danny Healy-Rae. Photo: Tom Burke

Army should be deployed as deer 'take over' Kerry - Danny Healy-Rae

Calls for independent review as Department figures show 54,000 cattle in feedlots
Cormac Porter Marie Flanagan and Alex Burns get ready for the St Brigid's College, Loughrea Tranistion Year Tractor Run PHOTO: KEVIN BYRNE

Students driving home vital hospice work