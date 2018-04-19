Dairy farmers in dark over future as board weighs up merger

The Monaghan-based co-op, which collects milk from farmers in border areas in Northern Ireland and the Republic, is thought to have received offers from two Irish dairy firms and an international operator.

It collects milk from around 700 Northern Ireland dairy farmers, and was formed nearly three years ago following a merger between Ballyrashane Creameries in Coleraine and Town of Monaghan, which had already bought over Leckpatrick in Co Tyrone.

Co-op members will have the ultimate say on any changes, and any merger would need backing from 75% of members.