Dairy farmers driving rising demand for land leases

There is strong interest for grassland geared to service dairy demands and auctioneers say there is not sufficient land to meet demand. Prices of between €150/ac and €280/ac are being quoted for grassland, while tillage ground varies from €150/ac to €250/ac.

David Quinn, of Quinn Auctioneers in Carnew, said several factors, not only the €40,000 tax free incentive of leases over five years duration, are leading farmers to re-evaluate their holdings. Younger farmers, he said, are now "more willing" to consider long-term leasing to supplement other career options.

"Younger farmers are now working the land part-time and increasingly looking at the option of long leases as they become busier in their other careers. The small returns on tillage is driving this also. Older farmers too are scaling back and seeing the value in long-term leasing.

"The quality of the land, the proximity to the original holding, fencing and maintenance are the driving forces for land pricing," added Mr Quinn.

Joe Coogan, of Coogan Auctioneers in Kilkenny added that "demand continues to outstrip supply" as 90pc of his clients are now turning to long term leasing again of up to 10 years duration.

"Long-term leasing prices continue to remain strong but in Kilkenny short-term has the potential to make from €300 to €400 per acre."

In Roscommon, John Earley of Earley Auctioneers said the supply of land is virtually "drying up".

"It's simply because of the tax-free allowance being such a great scheme. The reviews from farmers of the scheme are predominantly popular with the reason being that it's a win-win situation for the land owner and the leaser.

"It means that land will be re-invested in by the leaser, while the land-owner is also more inclined to plough monies back in too. The days of the farmer working until they drop into the coffin are well and truly gone now due to these types of schemes and incentives."

Tom Crosse of the Limerick based, GVM Auctioneers said farmers are as interested in leasing as buying.

Indo Farming