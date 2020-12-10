Dairy farmer and Aurivo chairperson outlines the sector's many challenges and opportunities in the future

The new chairperson of Aurivo is hopeful the Co-operative network can continue to grow into the future.

Riverstown's Raymond Barlow was elected to the position last month, having first joined the board in 2014. He took on the position of vice-chairperson two years later.

A dairy farmer milking 60 cows, Mr Barlow comes into the chair at a challenging time for agriculture all across Ireland. Brexit, particularly in this part of the country, could have a major impact on the farming community.

Now covering a large swathe of the country, Aurivo's brand is synonomous with the region with 34 Co-operative stores and four marts.

"The co-op has come a long way since the original small Co-ops over a hundred years ago, it has been growing and I'd love to see sustainable growth into the future that we keep a good store network and mart network viable," Mr Barlow told The Sligo Champion.

"We have 34 stores, and an e-commerce store, and four marts, and they're spread throughout 14 or 15 counties and they're very vital in rural communities where there's very little only the store so I'd love to see them maintained and grow, but also it has to be sustainable."

Having spent six years as a member of the board, Mr Barlow decided to go for the chair on this occasion. He has previously served as chairperson of the Agri-Business Sub committee, and as vice-chair of the board itself.

"I became vice chairman in 2016 and that means you're pretty involved in everything from the business end because not only are you on the board, but you're on all the sub-committees so you get a good insight into all the business at a very early stage.

"They [the opportunity to run for chair] don't come around often and I felt I had a chance so I put my name in the hat and that was it, you could regret it tomorrow morning and the chance might not come in two or four-years' time, you might not feel you have the support."

This year has been a particularly difficult year for the farming industry. Prior to the arrival of Covid-19, the continued uncertainty surrounding Brexit was causing unease amongst farmers all around the country; and then the arrival of coronavirus in the Spring time also presented significant challenges for Co-ops, such as Aurivo.

"It has been difficult in that we've had to put an awful lot of procedures in place to protect staff and customers and their welfare," Mr Barlow explained of the impact of Covid-19.

"You can imagine last Spring, we were at full production in the dairy industry, massive amounts of milk coming in and you didn't want to see a breakdown in that because of Covid.

"So, there were great procedures put in place that nobody would be mixing going to work, that there would be different shifts, but on the other hand it provided an opportunity for our stores, they were very, very busy during the pandemic. Because we were essential, farming was essential. There were opportunities and challenges."

Brexit has become more prominent in the news cycle in recent weeks and months, with discussions during November between the European Union and the United Kingdom on a trade deal reported to have been at a decisive and delicate stage.

The end of the transition period, which comes to a close on December 31st, is the deadline being set by both sides for a trade deal to have been agreed and ratified. Indeed, there is pressure on at present to finalise a deal perhaps even this week, so it can be subsequently passed as legislation in the House of Commons and also considered at European level too.

There is the potential for a significant change in how agriculture on the island of Ireland operates depending on how the Brexit talks conclude. In Aurivo's cases, some of the farmers who sell milk to the Co-op are based in Northern Ireland, and trucks carrying the goods cross over and back the border on numerous occasions each day.

Commenting on how Brexit may impact on Aurivo, Mr Barlow says:

"We have dairy farmers in the north, paperwork would be a nightmare. We want to keep it as simple as it is, more or less if we can, keep the border as it is. We have about ten to 12 thousand truck crossings every year over and back, imagine you'd have to go through the paper work and queues at checkpoints for all of those."

While acknowledging that Brexit does present a significant difficulty for Aurivo, Mr Barlow says they have been proactive in planning and preparing for every eventuality from the trade talks.

"It is a challenge but Aurivo have a team working on that since Brexit became a reality and every eventuality is covered with paperwork.

"We have to wait and see, it's still a largely unknown thing and it's not certain what will happen, but definitely we would like if we could remain as we are as regards the border."

There are challenges for the sector too in regard to the continued viability of farming. Many young farmers with smaller holdings are being forced to work off the farm too to help sustain their exploits, while many others are opting against taking on the land from previous generations as the majority of the younger population flock to cities and larger urban areas in search of employment.

In that context, Mr Barlow says Aurivo's role in rural communities becomes even more important.

"The dairy farmer is more or less full-time and hands on and as there's great opportunities for them in this region.

"We have a store network and provide services to the vast majority, a lot of farmers are part-time now and they have to work off farms to provide an income, so that's why it is important that we maintain our network around the region.

"A lot of these farmers, there's over 650 employees in Aurivo, and quite a lot would work in Aurivo and on farms as well, so it goes hand in hand in the region."

Opportunities, as mentioned by the new chairperson, are also plentiful. Dairy farming, in particular, has the scope for major progress in the west of Ireland, he says.

"Our dairy industry is very important in the west, and we have a great platform to produce more dairy in the west because we have very good land, and it's not what we might say is overly intense in the west of Ireland yet, so there's great opportunity in this Aurivo region to grow the dairy industry.

"Also, it's very important for all our stakeholders, whether it's employees, shareholders, customers, farmers, that Aurivo makes a difference to their lives and the communities that they work and live in."

Milking 60 cows himself on his farm in Riverstown, Mr Barlow brings significant personal experience to the role. He is also an avid rugby fan, having played extensively for Sligo Rugby Club for many years. He continues to support the club.

While the role will be demanding, he is looking forward to his time as chairperson of the board.

"I'm still full time farming but you'd have to get a bit of help now the odd day because maybe you're at meetings and on the road," he explains.

"Since I became chairman alone, the amount of phone calls, emails, texts, I found that a big change.

"There's a lot of meetings but I'm quite lucky that our head office in Aurivo is in Finisklin in Sligo so it's not a big job for me to run in but definitely it's a big workload, the phone can go off at any time during the day, night or weekend.

"With Covid at the minute it is restricted with the farm visits and the meetings, a lot is virtual on Teams and Zoom."

Along with Raymond Barlow's election as chairperson, South Mayo's Cathal Garvey has taken the role of Vice-Chairperson.

Mr Garvey is a member of the board since 2013 and was chairperson of the audit subcommittee. He is a dairy farmer.

Outgoing chairperson Pat Duffy extended his congratulations to both Mr Barlow and Mr Duffy on their election.

As chairperson of the board since 2016, Mr Duffy has been on the board since 2002.

"It has been a privilege to serve as both a director and chair of Auivo for the past 18 years," he said.

"I have enjoyed tremendously my stewardship of the Co-op and am delighted as I depart as chair to see Aurivo and its leadership team in such a strong position.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank my fellow directors for their support over the years, and indeed the management team of Aurivo, very capably led by Donal Tierney."

Commenting on the departure of the Leitrim native from the chairperson's role, Chief Executive Donal Tierney said:

"Pat has been a strong and committed chairman of Aurivo.

"He has worked tirelessly to oversee exceptional growth for the business and his legacy sees a stronger, more sustainable Aurivo delivering for all our stakeholders.

"On behalf of the business, I thank Pat for his enormous contribution to Aurivo and wish him all the best for the future."

The Aurivo Co-op, previously known as Connacht Gold, is one of the largest in the country and is owned by 10,000 shareholders.