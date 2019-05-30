A dramatic increase in feed costs in 2018 due to adverse weather led to a 31pc decrease in dairy farm incomes and 22pc drop in cattle rearing incomes last year, according to the Teagasc National Farm Survey.

Dairy farm incomes dropped by 31pc to €61,000 in 2018 due to surge in feed costs and adverse weather

Dairy farms incurred the largest income reductions in 2018, with average dairy farm income falling by 31pc to €61,273, compared with the 2017 level of €88,829. Concentrate feed use increased by almost one-third to over 1,300 kg per cow

Average family farm income on cattle rearing farms dipped to an estimated €8,318 in 2018, a reduction of 22pc on the €10,642 in 2017, with a sharp rise in production costs the main driver.

Other cattle farms, which comprise a range of cattle production systems (e.g. cattle finishers) other than suckler production systems, also experienced an income drop, due to higher input expenditure, but it was not as steep as that which occurred on cattle rearing farms.

Average Cattle Other farm income in 2018 was €14,408, a reduction of 11pc on the 2017 figure of €16,115.

Teagasc Director Gerry Boyle noted that it was a "historically low income" for cattle rearing farmers and added that there would be an inevitable reduction in suckler cow numbers over the coming years.

Meanwhile Teagasc Economist Emma Dillon stated that while she thinks cattle incomes for 2019 will be static, she envisages the outlook to be more positive for dairy.

"Dairy farm income has been particularly volatile over recent years due to price and weather induced shocks so overall for 2019, the weather has been better and milk price is holding up and the outlook in terms of global supply is fairly positive. The most recent GDT auction has shown a negative result but overall things are positive on dairy side. On the cattle rearing I think it will remain fairly static to be honest,” she said.