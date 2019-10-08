CSO figures reveal extent of farmers' reliance on subsidies

Net subsidies made up 103.2pc and 87.9pc of operating surpluses in the Midlands and West regions respectively, according to the CSO data.

The region with the least reliance on subsidies was the South-West, where subsidies accounted for 43.7pc of agricultural income.

The South-West and Mid-West regions made the largest contributions of all regions to agricultural output, accounting for 21.1pc and 17.0pc respectively of the national total. The lowest contribution was made by the West region, which produced just 9.6pc of the total.

The West and Border regions had the highest dependency on livestock, at 55.8pc and 50.4pc respectively.

Nationally, 69.4pc of the value of agricultural output was required to cover the costs of production.

In the West, Midland and Border regions, 77.5pc, 77.4pc and 76.4pc respectively of agricultural output value was required to cover expenditure.

A spokesperson for the INHFA, whose members are predominately based in the west, said that smaller farm units coupled with the emphasis on suckler cows and sheep were the main factors in the increasing reliance of farmers in the west on subsidies.

"Other factors are the high number of commonage hill farmers still compelled to operate within strict stocking rate limits and the very high level of land designations (SAC and SPA's) which reduces the options available to these farmers and adds major costs in the form of compliance.

"All of these reduce the profits involved in the business of individual farmers and increases the reliance on farm subsidies," said the INHFA spokesman.

