Cross-Border trade fears as North issues export certificate warning

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Bloomberg
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Bloomberg
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

Cross-Border trade could be brought to a standstill by red-tape problems post-Brexit, with Northern Ireland's Department of Agriculture saying it will not have the capacity to provide the necessary paperwork in a 'no-deal' scenario.

DAERA says the potential demand for Export Health Certificates (EHCs) could jump from 18,000 to 1.9 million - which it will not be able to meet. An EHC is an official document signed by a vet or qualified person to verify a food or animal export meets the health and safety requirements of the importing country - in this case, the EU.

The North's chief veterinary officer Dr Robert Huey said: "Anyone who wishes to move live animals or agri-food to the EU - including the Republic of Ireland - will need an EHC.

"That's anything from dogs, horses, all food containing milk, cheese, eggs… when they're talking about regulatory controls in the single market, this is what they mean.

"A whole new group of certificates will be needed for retail distribution, for things like sandwiches, pizzas… anything that contains milk product will need a certificate. That's completely new work.

"Very small businesses which are registered and approved because they're currently in the EU and single market and in the region of the Border can sell products to the south without controls.

"For instance, local butchers selling sausage rolls into the local filling station, they won't be able do that anymore in a no-deal scenario, until they get approved, so they need to speak to us."

Given the broad range of third-country requirements they will need to meet if they wish to continue to trade with the EU, some Northern businesses will be forced to cease exporting.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Dr Huey accepted that trading patterns and practices will adjust and the need for all 1.9m certificates is unlikely to materialise but said: "Still, demand may exceed capacity.

"We need businesses to think about this and the consequences and how they're going to reorganise their businesses to do this.

Sick

"My concern is people are so sick of Brexit, they might stick their heads in the sand… if there's no deal and they haven't planned ahead, and find they can't export… we can't leave it any longer, now is the time."

Dairy Industry Ireland said it is very concerned to the continuation of agri-trade on the island of Ireland.

"This warning is even starker for Irish industry and farmers when you consider how short Prime Minister (Boris) Johnson's recent proposal for an alternative for the backstop has fallen from expectations," a spokesperson said.

Dairy Industry Ireland is calling on the British government to confirm that legally-binding enforcement of current food standard law would apply to the island of Ireland in the case of a no-deal Brexit.

"This would solve the issues on certification that the Northern Irish chief veterinary officer has starkly underlined," the spokesperson said.

"While there would remain some other major stumbling blocks for island of Ireland trade like customs and origin, it would be a logical and welcome start."

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Agri-Business

Pat McCormack President of the ICMSA. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

Budget 2020 set to swerve demands for action on farm incomes crisis
The region with the least reliance on subsidies was the South-West. Photo: Stock image

CSO figures reveal extent of farmers' reliance on subsidies
Predator: The Green Party has proposed reintroducing wolves as part 'rewilding' measures to restore biodiversity in some parts of the country

Darragh McCullough: The last thing our beleaguered sheep farmers need is...
Alan Jajoe, chairman of Agriaware

Agri Aware's 'light and fluffy' strategy under review
Castlebar District Court

Mayo farmer pleads guilty to starving sheep
Dr Mike Johnston, Northern Ireland director of Dairy UK, said the industry would suffer without a period of continued access to EU free trade agreements

'Certain doomsday scenario': North’s dairy processors issue stark warning on...
You can take steps to minimise your tax bill

10 steps to cutting your tax bill


Top Stories

Stock image. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Shipments to Turkey and Libya drive 19pc increase in live exports
Kerrygold butter

US tariffs to cost dairy sector €41m as row escalates
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

Budget 2020: Ministers fear carbon tax backlash in rural Ireland as fuel...
Photo: Getty Images

Kepak secures approval to distribute Irish beef burgers in US
caption to come

'Due to air miles, it is increasingly important to source your food locally'
caption to come

Axial-Flow combines get a major revamp for 2020
Heather Humphreys. Picture: Justin Farrelly

Border checks will hit Northern farmers hard, minister tells DUP base