Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports

A trade war between the US and China is "the last thing we need" according to Agriculture Minister Michael Creed as he warned of the impact it may have on Irish exports.

Mr Creed said trade barriers were damaging and significant international partners "using a vocabulary that is hostile to trade" was not good for Ireland.

He said he was concerned the US-Chinese trade war could spill over and warned any fallout could have a knock-on impact on Irish exports to the US. Ireland needs to be aware of an EU response to the trade war, he said, adding that it "could spiral out of control".

"We are probably one of the most globalised economies in the agrifood space and the last thing we need is people putting up barriers to trade," he said. Irish exports to the US recorded robust growth last year, exceeding €1bn for the first time. Meanwhile, exports to China, driven principally by dairy and pig meat, grew by 5pc to €700m.