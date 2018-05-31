Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 31 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports

Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan
Wayne O'Connor

Wayne O'Connor

A trade war between the US and China is "the last thing we need" according to Agriculture Minister Michael Creed as he warned of the impact it may have on Irish exports.

Mr Creed said trade barriers were damaging and significant international partners "using a vocabulary that is hostile to trade" was not good for Ireland.

He said he was concerned the US-Chinese trade war could spill over and warned any fallout could have a knock-on impact on Irish exports to the US.

Ireland needs to be aware of an EU response to the trade war, he said, adding that it "could spiral out of control".

"We are probably one of the most globalised economies in the agrifood space and the last thing we need is people putting up barriers to trade," he said.

Irish exports to the US recorded robust growth last year, exceeding €1bn for the first time. Meanwhile, exports to China, driven principally by dairy and pig meat, grew by 5pc to €700m.

International trade sanctions have already had a drastic impact on Irish industry this year.

Concerns about US sanctions on Russia led to worry about the future of the Aughinish Alumina plant in Co Limerick. Mr Creed said relations between key players could have an impact on Irish exports.

Also Read

"There are talks about a trade war between China and the US over steel and aluminium," he said. "That could quickly spill over into having a damaging impact on us because the EU has responded in the context of steel and has put products like bourbon and Harley-Davidson on a reciprocal trade blacklist for US imports. That could very quickly spiral out of control."

Irish Independent

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant
Young Tim Brennan from Dungarvan , Co Kilkenny seen here with his dog bringing the130 cows in for the milking. Photo: Roger Jones.

MEPs back simpler and less bureaucratic CAP with reinforced young farmers aid...
Revenue (stock image)

Farmers face 'unworkable' tax overhaul for farm labour
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Tara McCarthy and the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed.

15 markets earmarked for best growth opportunities for Irish food...
Cloonrane House is located near Finlough Lake close to Strokestown

Roscommon organic farm with tourism potential on the shores of Finlough...


Top Stories

Bringing in the turf for winter Williamstown Bog Co. Westmeath. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Peat companies look to appeal exemption decision on planning permission
Stock image

Couple lose their challenge to wind farm being built near their home
Stock picture

Man accused of breaking into elderly farmer's home and beating him with...
24/5/2018 Ballymahon Mart Longford Lot Number 552 Weight 430K DOB 7/8/16 Sex Heifer Breed CHX Price €1090 Photo Brian Farrell

Mart Trade: Bullock prices take a tumble while heifers rise again

New research shows fall in fertiliser usage on farms

This year's winter cereals are the cleanest I have ever seen

Fodder crisis sees milk production dip by almost 6% in April