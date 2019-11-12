'Creed has been a very poor Minister - he has failed farmers'

"It was also creating a problem for the dairy sector. The outcome of that campaign was we freed up the spreading of pig and poultry manure on farmland, which carries through to this day. The derogation for dairy farmers also came out of this."

Tim became active in 2004 in IFA, when the Nitrates Directive was looking to prohibit the spreading of pig and poultry manure on farmland.

Today, the team running the pig farm comprises 15 people, including his wife Margaret and son Stephen.

Were the beef protests justified?

The IFA Livestock Committee came too late to the issues with the factories and it led to a crisis. There was inaction for too long and no-one cried halt to the factories.

Would you call a protest?

I will do whatever it takes to deliver for beef farmers, and I mean whatever. I've taken on the fight for farmers in the past and I'll do it again.

Did the IFA get it wrong on the beef protests?

The livestock committee in IFA has failed a number of its members, as we saw a substantial number of our members join another group.

I think if we had put pressure on UK retailers who have substantial business interests in Ireland, that could have forced them to give price increases.

This is where we need legislation and if I am elected presidents I will align myself with like-minded EU member states to force the European Commission to introduce a ban on below-cost selling.

How would you change IFA?

It costs over €10m to run IFA annually. This is a lot of money and there has been no increase in salaries in the association, but we need to get value for our money and more of this money needs to be spent on campaigns that will put money into farmers' pockets.

We have to change the structure to make it more attractive to young people. We need more meetings at county executive level that are sector-specific.

Has Michael Creed been a good Minister?

He has been a very poor Minister and has failed farmers. All we have to do is look at the recent BEAM scheme, to compensate farmers for beef prices - it was turned into a reduction scheme that was almost impossible for farmers to apply for.

It's an absolute disgrace that €21m of that scheme has been returned to the Department. That money needs to be got back out to farmers immediately.

What have you achieved in IFA ?

As Pigs Committee chairman I was central to negotiating a €140m package for the sector.

I was centre stage in setting up the world's first pig DNA traceability programme.

I was elected county chair in North Tipperary in 2014 and that time there was a major problem with inspections and appeals in the county.

We challenged the manner in which the inspections were carried out and they have changed.

As national treasurer since 2017 I've been involved in a lot of reform of the Farm Centre.

What would you change about the CAP?

CAP reform is a major challenge and we have to look at the most vulnerable sectors - suckler cow and sheep.

I propose for disadvantaged areas we need a €300/head for first 30 cows and a €30/ewe payment. We have to move away from the GLAS scheme, as everyone in the industry is making money from the GLAS scheme except farmers. We need to go back to a version of the old REPS scheme.

Are you for or against the flattening of payments?

Farmers have taken enough cuts. We need to fight to maintain the CAP budget.

The prices farmers are getting for their produce are the same they were getting 30 years ago. We can't afford to take a cut in the CAP budget as well.

What would you do for young farmers?

We have to create a climate that will encourage young farmers into the sector. We have to look at the armchair farmers, who are receiving a payment and are not farming.

There has to be a clawback on this to go into a national reserve for young farmers. We have to create a fund that would generate a Single Farm Payment for young farmers. We have to make schemes more farmer-friendly to apply for.

Did Joe Healy do a good job?

He came in at a time of reform and he brought unity. That was a good achievement.

We are now at a time of real crisis in farming and it's time for radical action.

We need further reform of IFA itself as we have all seen where farmers' incomes are - there is a crisis on the ground.

Would you plant forestry on your land?

I've planted trees on the farm over the years for hedging and screening sheds.

I'm told up to 40pc of available land is under forestry, and that's enough. There is an adequate amount of land in other counties, where it's restricted by hen harriers, that could be freed up and planted.

