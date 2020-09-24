Coveney warns UK/EU deal won't be ratified if British threat to break international law remains

SIMON Coveney has warned that even if a deal on the future relationship between the UK and EU can be reached it won't be ratified if the British Government's threat to break international law remains in place.

The Foreign Affairs Minister made the remarks as he updated the Dáil on Brexit and the state of play of trade negotiations between the two sides which are to resume next week.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Government is pressing ahead with a controversial Internal Market Bill which undermines the Withdrawal Agreement and the Irish protocols aimed at avoiding a hard border.

The British Government has admitted it breaks international law which arguing it does so in a limited way.

Mr Coveney raised the issue of the Internal Market Bill and told the Dáil

"The British Government’s approach in this legislation is deeply concerning.

"The Internal Market Bill, if it were implemented in its current form, would undermine the Withdrawal Agreement and the certainty and stability that is so vital to protecting the Good Friday Agreement.

"It would seriously erode and damage trust in Northern Ireland, and between the EU and the UK.

"Injecting uncertainty and confusion at this point of the process which is not helpful on any level."

He said Taoiseach Micheál Martin raised Irish concerns directly with Mr Johnson on the day the Bill was published and that the European Commission has urged the British Government to remove the problematic measures from the Bill.

Mr Coveney said he attended meetings in Brussels this week and "the full unity of the EU in support of Michel Barnier our Chief Negotiator was expressed very strongly."

He said:

"Let us see what progress can be made in the coming weeks, but in any final trade deal we have to be clear and full certain that the Withdrawal Agreement will be implemented in full."

And Mr Coveney warned: "It’s my view that even if we do get an agreement in terms of a future relationship that if there is still a threat by the [UK] to legislate to undermine Withdrawal Agreement and break international law I don’t believe that any future relationship agreement will be ratified."

He added: "Why would the EU ratify a new agreement with a country that is threatening to break an agreement that’s not even 12 months old?"

Mr Coveney said: "trust and relationships like everything in politics are what matter here and what I continue to do is try to remind the British Government in particular that when all of this is done and when we are on the other side of the end of this year, the end of transition, the relationships between the EU and UK are hugely important in terms of many of the global challenges that we face together".

He said: "We have urged the British Government to step back from their deeply concerning approach in terms of legislation, to work now to repair the trust - trust that has been damaged - and to successfully and faithfully implement the Withdrawal Agreement and Protocol that we both agreed together.

"A positive resolution to this I think is in all our interests".

Mr Coveney also spoke of the need for Irish businesses to prepare for the end of the transition period on December 31 and the challenges they will face in exporting and importing goods from or through the UK regardless of whether there is a deal or not.

Online Editors