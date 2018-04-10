Could Compulsory Purchase Order Bill reduce land owners' legal rights?

It says IDA Ireland will continue to have the capacity to acquire property compulsorily on an exceptional basis in very limited circumstances and subject to strict requirements. The Government has said that as regards the compulsory purchase element, while IDA Ireland very rarely employs its compulsory acquisition powers - it has only ever done so once - it is important that it retains its statutory power to do so if the agency is to be able to meet its mandate.

Without compulsory purchase powers, IDA Ireland could potentially miss out in the future on extremely significant investment opportunities that could have a transformative impact on a local community in terms of jobs created, it says.

And it also says that any such compulsory purchase will be subject to far more stringent requirements than those for standard purchase by agreement, namely that it must be for immediate industrial development use and that IDA Ireland will need to have a specific client in mind to use the property.

It goes on to say that the bill provides that IDA Ireland will only be permitted to purchase land compulsorily in circumstances where it is required for immediate, as opposed to future, use and a specific undertaking has been identified. The bill also provides that compulsorily acquired land can only be leased, as opposed to sold, by IDA Ireland to an industrial undertaking.

However, a number of TDs have opposed the bill, including Clare Daly, who said: "What the bill does is simply an end run around the Supreme Court judgment in the Thomas Reid case to ensure never again can IDA Ireland be stopped through a legal challenge from acquiring people's lands for use by US multinationals." She said the bill was about facilitating and smoothing the expropriation of lands and homes to gift them to US corporations that could well afford to buy land from people who are prepared to surrender that land voluntarily.

"Let us be clear about it. This is not about CPOs for schools, hospitals or roads. It only deals with CPOs for foreign industry… it is purely for foreign direct investment," she said. She said the Thomas Reid case can give us some idea of what is down the tracks if the bill is passed and the next time a US multinational, with a bit of help from this bill, decides to build. "In 2011, when land prices were at a historic low and emigration figures were at a depressing high, Intel approached Thomas Reid looking to buy some land from him.

"Thomas refused, as was his right. Intel was not interested in taking 'no' for an answer and, with the assistance of IDA Ireland, which was right there to help it, within six months of his refusal to sell, IDA Ireland started the process of acquiring his lands against his will. It was not for a school, hospital or motorway. "Intel did not have to build its new plant on the land owned by Thomas Reid. It wanted to do so because his land was beside Intel's Leixlip campus and it suited it to expand sideways because it was the cheapest and easiest option. "For a multi-billion euro multinational, doing things cheap and easy is how to get ahead. What I find utterly shocking is the role played by the IDA in the Reid case.

"It effectively was the muscle for a multi-billion euro multinational in its fight against an Irish landowner, which is unacceptable," she said. The Bill has passed Second Stage in the Dáil and will now go into the Business and Enterprise Committee before coming back to the Dáil for Report Stage and then going to the Seanad.



