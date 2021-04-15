Cork's Carbery Group sees revenue hit €460m in 2020

Carbery CEO Jason Hawkins and Chairman TJ Sullivan at the company's mozarella plant in Ballineen. Photo: Don MacMonagle

Carbery Group, the west Cork cheese, ingredients and flavourings business, posted a solid performance in 2020 despite the Covid crisis, with revenue rising 5.8pc to €460m and earnings edging 1pc higher to €45m.

Last year, the group opened a new €78m cheese manufacturing facility at its site in Ballineen.

The company is owned by four local co-ops – Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird – and employs about 800 people. It owns brands including Dubliner and sources milk from 1,215 local farmers.

While earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation were 1pc higher last year, its operating profit before interest, tax, amortisation, other intangibles and exceptional items, fell to €28.3m from €30.2m.

Carbery has a presence in 10 countries including Ireland and the UK. It also operates from the United States, Brazil, Italy, Indonesia and Thailand.

Ballineen is the largest single cheese-producing facility in the country, producing almost a quarter of Ireland’s annual cheese output.

Apart from cheese production, the company’s products include whey that’s used across the infant, sport, clinical nutrition and mainstream food and beverage markets. Asia is a key focus for its nutritions business.

Last year, the company also launched a new brand, Carbery Dairy, along with new product ranges targeted at mainland Europe and Asia.

“The resilience of our business performance in a challenging year has given is increased confidence in the investment and diversification strategies we have pursued over the last few years,” said Carbery chief executive Jason Hawkins.

Chairman TJ O’Sullivan said the group’s employees had delivered an exceptional performance “throughout very stressful conditions” around the world.

The new mozzarella producing plant at Ballineen opened in late 2020 and the first commercial orders from the facility were destined for the US, South Korea, China and locations in Europe.

Carbery said cheddar demand also remained strong during 2020, and that the company produced a total of 55,000 tonnes of cheese last year. The new facility at Ballineen, which will process about 19m litres of milk a week during peak supply periods, has boosted potential annual output to 64,000 tonnes.

It said that while the food service sector struggled last year due to the pandemic, retail performed strongly.

It added that its flavourings business, Synergy, performed strongly in 2020.

Online Editors