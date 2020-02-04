Cork has taken a €22.5m hit on direct payments since 2010

A massive reduction in direct payments to farmers in the south and east of the country has taken place over the last decade.

However, six western counties have seen Pillar I payments increase by close €37 million thanks to convergence.

A comparison of receipts under the old Single Farm Payment from 2010, and the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and Greening from 2019 show a major drop in direct payments to some counties.

This drop in payments is due to a combination of reduced Pillar I allocations -which dropped by €80m over the decade - and the introduction of convergence in the most recent CAP programme.

Twenty of the 26 counties experience reductions in overall county-by-county payments.

The five counties hardest hit were Cork, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Wexford and Meath.

Cork experienced the biggest cut in the overall Pillar I receipts, with transfers to the county's farmers falling from €172m in 2010 to €149.5m in 2019. This was a reduction of almost €22.5m.

This represents an average cut in direct payments of around €1,750 to Cork's 12,800 farmers.

Tipperary suffered the second largest cut in direct payments, with the overall return to the county dropping by €15.6m over the period.

This equates to a reduction of around €2,300 per farmer, given that there are around 6,800 BPS applicants in the county.

The drop in direct payments receipts to Kilkenny between 2010 and 2019 was €9.8m, in Wexford it came to €8.8m, while in Meath it was just over €8m.

The big winners in the process of convergence have been the country's western seaboard, with the exception of Clare.

Mayo and Donegal saw the largest increases in direct-payment inflows. Overall payments to Mayo increased by almost €11m or around €1,000 per farmer. In Donegal the lift in direct payments equates to €10m or around €1,200 for each of the county's 8,250 or so farmers. Meanwhile, the Kerry farm sector has benefitted to the tune of €8m.

The increased payments have put an additional €2m into the local economy in Sligo each year, Galway receives an additional €3.4m per year, while Leitrim has been €3m better off.