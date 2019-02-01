Cork farmer Alan Jagoe elected as new Chairman of Agri Aware

Cork farmer Alan Jagoe has been elected as the new Chairman of Agri Aware.

Cork farmer Alan Jagoe has been elected as the new Chairman of Agri Aware.

He is to replace Richard Moeran as Chairman of the independent farming and agri-food educational body.

Deirdre O’Shea Executive Director of Agri Aware, congratulated Mr Jagoe on his appointment.

Ms O’Shea said “I wish to thank outgoing chairman Mr. Richard Moeran for his commitment, drive and dedication to Agri Aware, in improving the image and understanding of farming and the agri-food industry among the public.

"I very much look forward to working with Alan, as the new Chairman of Agri Aware, in continuing to communicate the important role of Irish farmers, and the agri-food industry, in delivering quality, safe, and sustainably produced, traceable food that is affordable for consumers, whilst caring for our environment. I wish Alan well in his new role”.

The incoming Chairman of Agri Aware Alan Jagoe said “My goal as Chairman of Agri Aware is to continue the work of communicating the vital links between agriculture, food and our economy. Increasing awareness of the relationship between our standard of excellence in farming, and the payoff in terms of excellence in the food we eat and export, while maintaining the unique green image we have here in Ireland.

"I also recognise the importance of educating the general public from a young age in the role farming plays in all our daily lives, and with the input of a strong board, along with the expertise of our Executive Director Deirdre O’Shea, and the team in the office, I expect Agri Aware to grow in its capacity to deliver our core values”.