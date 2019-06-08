'Conventional online shopping doesn't work for farmers'

Technology: University of Limerick lecturer John Garvey has developed the FarmHedge app for farmers and agri suppliers
Technology: University of Limerick lecturer John Garvey has developed the FarmHedge app for farmers and agri suppliers
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

John Garvey doesn't believe his new app FarmHedge is online shopping for farmers - he feels it goes beyond that and is game-changing for both farmers and suppliers.

The farmer's son who grew up on a sheep, beef and suckler farm a few miles from the "cross of Spancil Hill" in Co Clare is well aware of the challenges and complications that farmers face when purchasing equipment online.

With this in mind, in 2014, the University of Limerick senior lecturer got his thinking cap on and the developing seeds of what is now the FarmHedge app were sown.

FarmHedge is one of 15 start-ups that have been chosen to take part in Google's Adopt a Start-Up programme.

Garvey says the programme will be "massively beneficial" and that they are already working on new developments to the app and how to better understand their farmer customers.

The app has a team of suppliers connected to the platform who get an alert when a farmer searches for a product. The suppliers can also offer discounts and quotes to farmers in need of products.

"This helps reduce the transaction costs involved for suppliers dealing with farmers. It also helps agri companies build an online presence without extra work or training," explains John.

"It's a mobile platform so if you require a machinery part or animal feed, which is very popular amongst Irish consumers, you can buy in bulk.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

"It's a 24-hour system. It's flexible and saves time, if three farmers in an area are looking for something, suppliers may also offer something to reduce the price."

He says that the app is also transforming the way farmers buy products online.

"If a farmer's mower breaks down in a field, they can take a photo of the part they need and it will alert suppliers - and they can make an offer and they could have the part ordered before they leave the field," adds John.

"I don't think traditional online shopping works for farmers. This benefits both sides. We're not just an online version of an agri business.

Costs

"There's an individual at the other side of things, it's not static. It can solve and reduce transaction costs and is sitting in the farmers' pocket, you're not searching a website, this is happening in real time."

He feels that the cost saving element is what will attract more and more farmers to join FarmHedge, but says that the savings vary from situation to situation.

In 2014, Garvey received a €200,000 grant from Enterprise Ireland to kickstart the app, which he says was a challenge for a man who started out his career with a BA in English and Economics from NUI Galway before doing a Masters in Investment and Treasury in DCU.

"I used a lot of my own credit card money before this, which wasn't the greatest of times so getting the grant was a real opportunity."

In 2016, more luck came John's way when FarmHedge took part in a German Accelerator programme run by European agribusiness giants RWA and BayWa.

"The companies both invested in FarmHedge and now have a minority stake in the business which has opened up the European market to us," says the Clare man.

"We're doing business in Austria and Hungary as well as looking at options for the UK.

"There's a higher level of growth in Austria and Hungary because we have the support of BayWa and RWA."

"I think they see it as a defence against Amazon and the likes."

Garvey says that there are 20 independent Irish companies signed up to FarmHedge and over 1,500 farmers and that he is in talks with two other large Irish agribusinesses.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Agri-Business

Decades of success: Paddy McCarthy, Patrick Gaynor, Alymer Power, Paul Hennessy, Paddy McCarthy, Henry O'Keeffe, host farmer, Liam O'Keeffe, Marie O'Keeffe, Julia O'Keeffe, Mossie O'Keeffe, and Charles Gallagher, CEO, IHFA at the launch of the Open Day.

A traumatic depopulation provided be blessing in disguise for Cork dairy...
(stock photo)

Ann Fitzgerald: Our children need to take their exams seriously but not too...
Newly elected ICOS president Jerry Long, Drombane Co-operative & Dairy Society Ltd (left) with James O’Donnell, vice-president of ICOS who represents the National Co-operative Farm Relief Services pictured at the Irish Cooperative Organisation Society agm in Killenard, County Laois. Picture: Alf Harvey, no reproduction fee.

New ICOS President says 'complete imbalance in fortunes' between dairy and...
John McNamara (far right), Teagasc Health & Safety Specialist discusses ATV with farmers at a recent Teagasc and HSA farm safety event in Clonakilty. Photo O’Gorman Photography

Farming faces 'massive challenges' on safety, warns Teagasc
(stock photo)

ICMSA and Farming Independent to hold urgent farm debt and vulture funds...
€1bn loan scheme: EU Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

Budget concerns sees agreement on future CAP pushed back
IFA President Joe Healy. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

Beef bailout fund to get Brussels green light this week


Top Stories

Point of law: If you're dissatisfied with the decision of the appeals officer you can appeal directly to the High Court on a point of law

Advice: Ombudsman an impartial option for farmers in dispute with Department
The last month has been an excellent one for farming

Henry Walsh: Processors must halt the downward pressure on milk...
IFA President Joe Healy. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

€50m EU beef fund: Key details revealed of draft conditions
Ongoing probe: Agriculture Minister Michael Creed’s department was part of the operation that searched seven sites yesterday

Gardaí probe if unfit horsemeat processed here for export
Fraud: Horses that were nearing the end of their lives or sick, and not fit for human consumption, may have entered the international food chain, gardaí believe. Stock photo

Margaret Donnelly: 'We must fight any threat to our hard-won reputation on...
Stock photo

LacPatrick Dairies fined for polluting waterway
The fire service attended the scene.

Fermanagh farmer rescued after collapse while mixing slurry