Contracting and expanding – how this contractor/farmer started with a mower and built a business

Michael Gorman started out working for a local contractor and helping out on his father’s suckler farm, then invested in his own mower. And now, after riding Meath’s dairy boom, he runs a booming business as well as a 140-acre tillage farm

Agri contractor Michael Gorman in his tractor unit at the Teagasc college in Trim. Photos: Frank McGrath Expand

Agri contractor Michael Gorman in his tractor unit at the Teagasc college in Trim. Photos: Frank McGrath

Tamara Fitzpatrick

Farming is in his blood, so it was an easy decision for Michael Gorman to turn his passion into his business. Based in Kilmessan in Co Meath, he runs a successful agricultural contracting business as well as his own farm.

“I grew up on a suckler farm here in Meath and always had a love for agriculture. My father, Brian, ran a plant hire business, so I was used to machinery and farm vehicles of all sorts,” he says. “It’s in my blood.”

Michael says that while growing up, he spent all his free time helping his father with the business and looking after the family suckler farm.

