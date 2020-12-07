Contracting and expanding – how this contractor/farmer started with a mower and built a business

Farming is in his blood, so it was an easy decision for Michael Gorman to turn his passion into his business. Based in Kilmessan in Co Meath, he runs a successful agricultural contracting business as well as his own farm.

“I grew up on a suckler farm here in Meath and always had a love for agriculture. My father, Brian, ran a plant hire business, so I was used to machinery and farm vehicles of all sorts,” he says. “It’s in my blood.”

Michael says that while growing up, he spent all his free time helping his father with the business and looking after the family suckler farm.

When he left school, he turned all his attention to the agri-world and began working full-time with a local tillage contractor.

“Farming and all things related has always been my biggest interest, so it was the perfect fit for me to start working in that sector full time,” he says.

As demand steadily increased in the contracting sector, Michael decided to invest in his own mower after being approached by a friend and fellow contractor, Bernard O’Sullivan, to join forces.

“In 2012, I bought a 10ft 6in John Deere mower which was compatible with my John Deere tractor. I could see that the demand was there, so I knew it was going to be a good investment,” he says.

“I was still able to keep working with my dad the whole time, which was great.”

In 2015, there was a vast increase in the number of dairy entrants in Meath, and this meant big opportunities for Michael. He seized the chance.

“There was a lot of farmers getting into dairy at that point so workload for contractors increased ten-fold,” he says.

“Dairy farmers were putting a lot of emphasis on grassland management so the demand for contractors increased as more spraying and reseeding was required.

“So, I bought a power harrow and a grass re-seeder (APB) and went out on my own completely.”

Michael with two of his tractors

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Michael with two of his tractors

As Michael began working for various tillage, dairy and beef farmers across Meath, and his client base steadily increased, he expanded further and added a fertiliser spreader and a digger to his fleet of machinery.

“I got to know so many farmers in the surrounding area and through word of mouth, I became really busy,” he says.

“Often farmers would ask if I could do ground works, so I knew that if I bought a digger, it would be put to good use.”

Within a couple of years, Michael Gorman Agri and Plant Hire was booming, and Michael needed to buy more machinery to keep up with demand.

“I bought two John Deere tractors over time, first a 2008, 6930 John Deere and then a 171, John Deere 6175R from Meath Farm Machinery,” he says.

“I began employing someone else full-time as well as a few part-time workers when times get extra busy, and I bought a McHale F550 baler with an inline bale wrapper from a retiring contractor.”

Although the inline wrapper is not the norm — most contractors have McHale Fusion wrappers, he says — Michael has found the modern edition to be useful for baling differing crops.

“The wrapper can attach and detach from the baler so it’s ideal for baling the likes of hay and straw, not just silage,” he says.

Michael still does some work with his old partner Bernard’s firm, O’Sullivan Agri.

“I still I do the mowing for Bernard, with my mower. We work well together,” he says.

Meanwhile, things continued at a busy pace on Michael’s home farm, where his father had a herd of 40 sucklers on their medium-sized holding.

Michael with his father Brian

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Michael with his father Brian

“The home farm has always been busy so I continued to work there when I could,” Michael says.

“Through my contracting work, I also learned about growing crops and decided to rent some ground for my own tillage.”

Michael now grows 140 acres of crops himself, on a mixture of rented and owned ground.

“I grow wheat and barley as well as growing maize on contract for dairy farmers. Tillage seemed like a good avenue for me seeing as I already had the machinery suitable for tillage farming,” he says.

Although the harvest season is Michael’s busiest period, every season brings with it a different aspect of work.

“Springtime for me is dominated by the fertiliser spreading as the season for it runs from January 15 to the end of September,” he says.

“Then as the summer approaches, farmers need their fields sprayed and reseeded. I spend the long summer days mostly mowing for pit silage and baling.

“Then in August and September it’s back to reseeding before ploughing and sowing for tillage farmers takes over and harvest time is here.”

Ploughing, wrapping, reseeding and preparing for sowing crops keeps Michael busy during the harvest, and there is always plenty of drainage work to complete during this time, putting his Hitachi 130 digger to good use.

Although farming is his passion and he enjoys what he does immensely, Michael finds time management to be his biggest challenge.

“The hours are long and it’s hard work, there’s no doubt. Trying to balance it all can be hard — finding the middle ground where you can balance work and life is tricky, particularly because of the flexibility required for this business,” he says.

The phone can ring at 6am, and you just have to get up and go.

“There’s little you can plan in this industry, you just have to go with each phone call.

“During particularly busy times, during the good weather, when I’m swamped with work, I have to decide who I go to first and how to manage my time properly to get it all done.”

Q&A: In this line of work, it’s all about establishing a good name for yourself.

What level of start-up costs did you incur in setting up the business?

It’s hard to put a figure on it but to get started up initially, I bought the 10ft 6 John Deere mower and that cost me €15,000.

I gradually expanded from there on, buying machinery and tractors as I went along. .

How long did it take to get your farm business off the ground?

The first few years were slow, and I was still working with Dad to keep me going. Then once I got into reseeding it all took off.

You have to allow a couple of years to get established — nothing happens overnight.

It took Michael a couple of years to get established

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp It took Michael a couple of years to get established

Was financing readily available from the banks for this type of business?

I didn’t apply for financing at the start, but I did as things progressed and I needed more machinery.

It’s not hard to get if you have good books and make the repayments on time.

What grant aid or other assistance was available?

There was no financial assistance or grants available.

Did you find any supports bodies/agencies helpful when starting up?

The only place I found helpful advice was in others.

Speaking to people who have experience in the field was so beneficial. They know the challenges you’re going to face and how to overcome them.

Was insurance required?

Yes, I had to get public liability insurance and I had to insure my tractors and machinery.

What has been your biggest challenge to date?

Like a lot of farmers, the weather has always been my biggest challenge. When the weather is good, I’m inundated with work but when the weather is bad, work disappears.

Wet conditions are never ideal. Whether it’s reseeding or mowing, you need dry weather to do it right.

The other thing I find difficult, which ties in with the weather I suppose, is managing my time correctly.

During busy times 10 farmers could want you in the one morning… trying to balance it all can be a challenge.

If you could go back in time, is there anything you would have done differently?

I’d have started the contracting business earlier. Although the first few years were slow, it really kicked off then. I think if you have something in your mind that you want to do, you should just go for it.

How do you market your business?

In this line of work, it’s all about establishing a good name for yourself.

Everything is through word of mouth; marketing isn’t done in the same way as other businesses.

You build up repeat customers and expand as you go.