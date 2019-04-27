Consultants face two-year delay on KT payments

Farm consultants are waiting up to two years for payment from the Department of Agriculture for their work on the Knowledge Transfer (KT) scheme.

And growing frustration with the slow payment may see some consultants opt out of their role as KT facilitators, they have warned.

Department figures show that the total expenditure on the KT scheme last year was €21.66m, with €12.4m paid to farmers and €9.26m paid to Teagasc, private agri-consultants and vets.

A breakdown of these figures indicates that farmers received 57pc of the total expenditure on the scheme in 2018, while 43pc went to Teagasc, private agri-consultants and vets.

Private agri-consultants and Teagasc act as facilitators for the scheme by organising KT groups. Participants, in conjunction with their KT facilitator, are required under the scheme to draw up a farm improvement plan and attend two qualifying KT events each year.

In a statement to the Farming Independent, farm consultants pointed out that they incurred significant costs in running the KT scheme and that many advisors were still awaiting payments for the first two years of the programme.

Carlow-based consultant Pat Minnock, said that while Teagasc had the benefit of "significant State funding" in delivering programmes such as the KT scheme, these initiatives had to be commercially viable for private consultants.

"Private consultants receive €500 gross per client but this must cover all meeting costs. For example organising hotel rooms, administration costs, speaker costs, etc," Mr Minnock explained.