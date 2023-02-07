Consolidation continues in the meat industry as Dawn Meats acquires Kildare Chilling

Dawn Meats, one of Ireland's largest meat processors, has confirmed that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Kildare Chilling Company, a Kildare-based beef and lamb processor.

In a statement, the company said the transaction is subject to approval from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), and the CCPC has been notified today of the proposed acquisition.

Confirmation of the deal is the latest in a series of mergers and acquisitions in the beef and sheep processing industry in recent decades, with just three companies now dominating the market.

In 2020, Dawn Meats took full control of its joint venture with Dunbia.

After the deal, the combined businesses in the UK and Ireland process approximately 1 million cattle and 3 million sheep annually.

It is estimated that Dawn Meat's acquisition of Kildare Chilling will see it gain another 5pc of the beef processing and a further 20-25pc of sheepmeat processing market in Ireland.

Prior to the latest deal, it was estimated that Dawn (including Dunbia), Kepak and ABP (including Slaney Meats) controlled an estimated 65.4pc of cattle throughput in the Republic of Ireland.

Since the early 1990s, the Irish beef sector has undergone significant consolidation and rationalisation with many of the older, less efficient plants closing and production shifting to state-of-the-art beef processing plants that are far more than just slaughterhouses.

Data on market share within the beef processing sector is difficult to verify.

In October 2016, the European Commission cleared unconditionally the proposed joint venture between ABP food group and Slaney Meats.

In its judgement on the joint acquisition, Commission estimated that in 2015, the combined ABP/Slaney entity estimated to have around 20-30pc of the market; Dawn and Kepak 1-20pc each; Liffey, Kildare and Dunbia 5-10pc each.

Last week, Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association president Dermot Kelleher wrote to the EU Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager to outline his concerns over the mooted sale of Kildare Chilling to Dawn Meats.

“There is precious little competition in the meat processing sector here and the loss of independence of this important outlet for cattle and sheep farmers will have a big impact,” he said.

Responding to a Parliamentary Question on speculation around the latest meat processing sector acquisition last week, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said both enterprises were private companies and "as such this is a commercial matter in which neither I, nor my Department, have any role.

"It is important that there is competition in the market to ensure that farmers have various routes to markets for the top-class produce made on their farms," he said.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has a critical role to play in assessing the potential impact further consolidation of the cattle and sheep processing sector will have on competition within the sector for farmers.

“Kildare Chilling as a standalone processing factory for cattle and sheep offers vital competition for farmers selling cattle and sheep,” he said.