Concern at Monaghan outbreak as national TB figures rise again

Incidence of bovine TB nationally remains at historically low levels
Incidence of bovine TB nationally remains at historically low levels
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

A major TB outbreak continues to cause concern in Monaghan, with a herd incidence of 6.12pc and 991 reactors to date in 2019.

Reactor numbers are down marginally on last year as the Department of Agriculture continues to implement an intensive management plan to control the outbreak in the area.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

In addition, areas in Co Clare are now participating in a High Impact TB (HIT) Management Plan due to an increase in herd incidence.

As of September 29, herd incidence for bovine TB (bTB) nationally stood at 3.46pc, marginally higher than the same period last year (3.29pc). This means that of all herds tested for bTB so far in 2019, 3.46pc had at least one animal that tested positive for bTB.

While th number of reactors remains at historically low levels, current trends suggest herd incidence for 2019 will increase for the third consecutive year, highlighting the importance of renewed efforts to eradicate bTB.

The number of herds restricted at the end of Q3 2019 was 2,329 - 7pc up on the 2,174 at the end of Q3 in 2018.

The number of reactors has reduced by 897 (7pc) from 13,172 at Q3 in 2018 to 12,275 at Q3 in 2019. However, it is too early to draw any definitive conclusions on this reduction.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Agri-Business

MINISTER: Jim Daly. Picture: Arthur Carron

Farmers unable to recoup their Fair Deal costs under new law
There have been numerous calls for the reinstatement of the Early Retirement Scheme for farmers

New farm retirement scheme a non-runner, says Department boss

Half of Irish shoppers have a poor knowledge of nutritional content...
Land of opportunity: Then Minister for Agriculture, Simon Coveney, promoting Irish beef in New York in 2015 when Ireland became the first EU country to gain access to the US beef market for 15 years

Why the American dream has failed to deliver for Irish beef exporters
Lethal harvest? Soya is a wonder-grain that turbo-charges livestock and milk output but its production comes at a devastating environmental cost

Darragh McCullough: 'Our doublethink on cheap grain imports will come back to...
Jim Power

ACA: Give us access to Teagasc data - for benefit of all farmers
Gas Networks Ireland MD Denis O’Sullivan

Farmers need more support in roll-out of green energy, says GNI boss


Top Stories

Beef feed sales down 20pc as price collapse takes its toll
Jim Woulfe

Butter tariffs issue unlikely to be resolved until after the 2020 US...
File photo

Beef industry's woes should act as a wake-up call for dairy

One tip for the winter - avoid feeding mouldy silage at all costs
Self-contained: The land and residence is all in one block and located in Mooncoin, close to the Kilkenny, Waterford and Tipperary borders and 18km from Waterford City

160ac Kilkenny farm on the market for €2m
Access to Chinese markets for beef requires that live cattle for export must originate from farms which have not had any TB restrictions in the previous 12 months. Stock image

Cap on bovine TB eradication payments floated by review
Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Dairy sector facing animal welfare crisis next spring