Concern at Monaghan outbreak as national TB figures rise again

Reactor numbers are down marginally on last year as the Department of Agriculture continues to implement an intensive management plan to control the outbreak in the area.

In addition, areas in Co Clare are now participating in a High Impact TB (HIT) Management Plan due to an increase in herd incidence.

As of September 29, herd incidence for bovine TB (bTB) nationally stood at 3.46pc, marginally higher than the same period last year (3.29pc). This means that of all herds tested for bTB so far in 2019, 3.46pc had at least one animal that tested positive for bTB.

While th number of reactors remains at historically low levels, current trends suggest herd incidence for 2019 will increase for the third consecutive year, highlighting the importance of renewed efforts to eradicate bTB.

The number of herds restricted at the end of Q3 2019 was 2,329 - 7pc up on the 2,174 at the end of Q3 in 2018.

The number of reactors has reduced by 897 (7pc) from 13,172 at Q3 in 2018 to 12,275 at Q3 in 2019. However, it is too early to draw any definitive conclusions on this reduction.

