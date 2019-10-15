Compulsory BVD testing to 'continue indefinitely'

A spokesperson for the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, confirmed to Farming Independent that there is no date earmarked for the termination of compulsory testing for BVD, which was introduced in 2013.

The Minister has put the saving to farmers of the eradication programme at €85m/ per annum, but farmers are concerned at the annual cost of the programme and the 21pc increase in postage charges for samples this year.

A spokesperson for the Minister said: "Future BVD testing will continue to be discussed and agreed by the BVD Implementation Group led by Animal Health Ireland (AHI), under the scientific guidance of the BVD Technical Working Group of AHI."

At the October meeting of the IFA animal health committee, the view was that testing will "continue indefinitely" to ensure protection of the Irish livestock herd status, which is essential to maximise live exports.

ICSA animal health and welfare chairman Hugh Farrell has called for an end to compulsory testing by the end of this year, pointing out that positive tests have fallen to a very low level.

He stressed that many farmers have never had a BVD-positive test result in their calves and are unfairly having to carry costs associated with the annual test.

IFA members are questioning the on-going cost of testing and calls have been made to reduce testing to bi-annual.

Results to the end of September show infection at its lowest ever after eight years of consecutive decline. More than 2.11m calves were tested, of which there were 816 positives in 518 herds out of a total of 77,154 herds tested.

In 2013 there were 13,877 calves positive for BVD identified in 9,485 herds after 2.1m calves were tested.

Indo Farming