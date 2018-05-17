Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 17 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 billion

Tamara Mathias

Top animal health company Zoetis Inc will buy Abaxis Inc for $1.9 billion, looking to capture a bigger slice of the fast-growing market for diagnostics services that cater to household pets and farm animals.

The deal announced Wednesday reflects Zoetis’ expectation that the diagnostics category will grow at a faster pace than the broader animal health industry.

Abaxis — which makes blood and urine tests to predict, detect and treat diseases such as heartworm, Lyme disease or tick-borne infections — will also help its New Jersey-based acquirer bolster its presence in overseas markets.

Zoetis faces much lesser competition internationally than in the United States, its Chief Executive Officer Juan Alaix said on a conference call with analysts.

“The characteristic of patients in animal health is that they don’t speak. So in our industry, almost every animal getting into clinics needs to have a diagnostic test,” Alaix said.

The veterinary diagnostics market worldwide is expected grow to $3.6 billion in 2022 from $2.3 billion in 2017, according to research firm MarketsandMarkets.

By contrast, the global animal medicines and vaccines market is worth around $30 billion, according to veterinary consultancy Vetnosis.

Much of Zoetis’ revenue is driven by its animal dermatology business, and diagnostics contribute just under 1pc of its overall annual revenue of more than $5 billion.

Also Read

On Wednesday, Zoetis’ shares fell 0.5pc, while shares of IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX.O), Abaxis’ biggest competitor, fell 3.7pc.

“We believe this is a good deal for Zoetis although the valuation seems high,” BMO Capital Markets analyst Alex Arfaei said.

Shares of Abaxis rose as much as 16pc to an all-time high of $83.24, inching past Zoetis’ all-cash offer price of $83 per share.

At seven times Abaxis’ annual revenue, the price Zoetis is paying is already “pretty steep,” said C.L. King and Associates analyst David Westenberg. “If there’s another bidder, I don’t think Zoetis would go any higher,” he said.

However, should there be a rival offer, the companies most likely to make a bid would be Eli Lilly and Co’s (LLY.N) animal health unit Elanco or candy and pet food company Mars Inc, Westenberg said.

Other possible bidders include dental supply firms Henry Schein Inc (HSIC.O) and Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO.O), which also have animal health divisions, he added.

Zoetis plans to fund the acquisition through cash and new debt. It expects the deal to close before the end of the year and Abaxis to add to its earnings in 2019.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Mark Goodman, commercial director (international) ABP Food Group with Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny at ABP Food Group facilities in Cahir, Co Tipperary. Photo: Chris Bellew/Fennell's

€50m China beef deal will 'Brexit proof' ABP - Goodman
Demand for meat in China has quadrupled over the last 30 years. Stock image

Irish beef exports must be cut above to break China
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki meets his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban in Warsaw, Poland May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Hungary and Poland unite on opposing CAP budget cuts

'Positive' news expected on work permits for farming sector hit with...
Moy Park chief executive Janet McCollum. Photo: Bloomberg

Janet McCollum appointed as a non-executive of Director of Glanbia Ireland
China is now Ireland’s third largest market overall. 

Trade mission to China to raise profile of Ireland as a source of quality food
Mark Molloy pictured with one of his thoroughbred mares and her young foal

How this family switched from a traditional farm to a thriving equestrian...


Top Stories

In some cases, trees can be felled without a licence and no prior notification is required.

Felling of 300-year-old trees halted in dispute between neighbours

CAP direct farm payments will be linked to EU climate change targets
The Viva! advert which wrongly linked cow's milk to cancer

Vegan group's advert wrongly linking cow's milk to cancer gets UK ban

Creed rules out slaughter premium for suckler cows
Other European Union suppliers gaining access to the Chinese beef market

Beef rivals to follow Ireland into China
Not being fully included in a will can be a matter of losing your life's work

Opinion: Even the 'love of the land' has its limits
(Stock image)

Weather plays havoc with potato planting