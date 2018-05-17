Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 billion

Top animal health company Zoetis Inc will buy Abaxis Inc for $1.9 billion, looking to capture a bigger slice of the fast-growing market for diagnostics services that cater to household pets and farm animals.

The deal announced Wednesday reflects Zoetis’ expectation that the diagnostics category will grow at a faster pace than the broader animal health industry.

Abaxis — which makes blood and urine tests to predict, detect and treat diseases such as heartworm, Lyme disease or tick-borne infections — will also help its New Jersey-based acquirer bolster its presence in overseas markets. Zoetis faces much lesser competition internationally than in the United States, its Chief Executive Officer Juan Alaix said on a conference call with analysts.

“The characteristic of patients in animal health is that they don’t speak. So in our industry, almost every animal getting into clinics needs to have a diagnostic test,” Alaix said. The veterinary diagnostics market worldwide is expected grow to $3.6 billion in 2022 from $2.3 billion in 2017, according to research firm MarketsandMarkets.