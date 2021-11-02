‘Sustainable farming has always been a centre focus for us’ – couple has farm-to-fork down to a fine art

The outside dining area used in the summer at Camus Farm

When UK-born Vic Sprake met his Kildare wife Deborah Ni Chaoimhe 20 years ago, they bought a campervan and travelled the country looking for a place to settle. After finding their 30-acre holding near Clonakilty, West Cork, they renovated an old stone barn on the farm and took up residence there.

The couple now run a herd of organic, native Irish Dexter cattle and have recently opened a farm restaurant which they supply with their Dexter beef and organic vegetables.

“I grew up on a dairy farm in Cheshire in the UK, so farming is second nature to me,” says Vic. “I had a business in the UK for years which I then sold to buy the farm here.”

Before Vic and Deborah bought the land, it had been used as a conventional farm. “The 50 shades of green had become one shade of green,” says Vic. “So, the first thing we did was plough the land and reseed it with a mixture of clover and native Irish grasses. Years ago, Ireland would have had hundreds of different grasses naturally growing and that’s what we wanted to bring the farm back to.”

The land came with a few old stone buildings dating back to the 1850s and the couple decided to renovate one of these, turning it into their new residence. “The farm is centred on three large stone barns. We wanted to utilise them as they were steeped in Irish history so we did a barn conversion, turning one into our home and we constructed a new shed for agricultural use,” says Vic.

Vic and Deborah planted thousands of native hedgerows and trees throughout the land and fenced it for livestock before purchasing their first Dexter cattle.

“There wasn’t that many Dexter breeders in Ireland at the time so we had to buy some here and some in the UK,” he says. “We started with just 20 and have expanded over the years. Dexter cattle are the only breed we’ve kept because of their suitability to our farm and climate. They’re lightweight, low maintenance and suited to organics, which is the route we ultimately took.”

Vic and Deborah consulted The Irish Organic Association for advice and after a two-year conversion period, they officially became certified organic. “Becoming organic meant that we couldn’t use any chemicals, pesticides or artificial fertilisers and we had to have a closed herd,” says Vic.

“We leave the animals as natural as possible. We don’t castrate or dehorn and we buy in different bulls occasionally to keep the herd genetics healthy.”

After identifying a market for organic Dexter beef, Vic approached local butcher Michael O’Neil for a collaboration. “Michael was incredibly helpful and agreed to process our beef for us. He has his own abattoir in town, only three miles from our farm so it was ideal,” says Vic. “We arranged that I would bring the cattle to Michael and he would take care of the rest. He’s been a real gentleman over the years and continues to do a fantastic job for us.”

Vic and Deborah began selling their beef at Clonakilty Farmer’s Market and after building up a loyal customer base, they brought business home. “We started selling the meat at our farm gate and it went really well. Our customer base grew and it was clear that our produce had a good, solid market,” says Vic.

With their new venture going from strength to strength, the couple decided to put down more permanent business routes and applied for planning permission to build a multi-function building on the farm.

“With the market for our beef expanding and our continuing passion for bringing the farm to its full potential, we decided we wanted to open our own on-farm restaurant,” says Vic.

With the future in mind, they also decided to begin growing some organic produce to supply their new restaurant with. “The first year, we ploughed up some pastureland and set potatoes. We were advised to do this before beginning to grow any other vegetables because potatoes break up the soil and reduce unwanted pests,” says Vic.

Wanting their new business to be as unique as possible, they designed the space with diversity in mind. “Deborah is an artist and art therapist by profession so we decided to create a space in our new building where we could display and sell her artwork, along with other local artists’ work. We knew it would add authenticity to the restaurant.”

The couple also designed their new business home to include a craft workshop space where they could host various rural craft classes. “Sustainable farming has always been a centre focus for us and we grow a few sustainable crops such as willow. We thought that a good way of utilising some of this would be to use it in our new classes for basket weaving.”

Vic and Deborah opened their restaurant, Field Kitchen, in June of this year, along with their art gallery and craft space, which is available to hire for small events. They feel they farm business has come to life at just the right time.

“Our restaurant is spacious and holds 128 people with the possibility of expansion. Our outdoor seating area holds the same number and this has been ideal for food service during the pandemic,” says Vic.

Field Kitchen has more than one unique selling point as customers can expect a different guest chef to grace the kitchen floors each month. “MasterChef Ireland winner Diana Dodog was our guest chef for October and Caitlin Ruth is our guest chef for November. We are very lucky to have two amazing in-house chefs, Bob Cairns and Simon Kershaw, who create beautiful, seasonal dishes for our set menu,” says Vic.

Vic and Deborah have also expanded the vegetable section of the farm and are now growing a vast array of seasonal produce including beetroot, pumpkins, kale, spinach, and squash.

They’ve been using this fresh, organic produce, along with their Dexter beef in their restaurant and Vic says it’s proven popular. “We’re now known for our delicious farm-to-fork food. Diversifying our farm to include originality and premium quality produce has made our farm more viable than we ever initially imagined.”

‘It took three years from buying the farm to selling our first Dexter beef’

Farm diversification: Camus Farm’s Vic Sprake

What level of start-up costs did you incur in setting up the business?

The cost of getting the farm to where it is today doesn’t bare thinking about. There was a lot of derelict building which we had to renovate and there was so much work to do.

I was fortunate to have my business in the UK to sell to generate financing for the venture. The restaurant was then a large investment.

How long did it take you to get the business off the ground?

It took three years from buying the farm to selling our first Dexter beef. We bought in-calf heifers so by the time their offspring were reared and ready, it was three years.

Was insurance required?

Yes, we have all the usual insurances such as farm insurance, product insurance, employer’s insurance etc.

Are you required to register with any state bodies?

We are registered with the Health Service Executive and we have our organic licence. We use well water from our farm for the business so we have yearly inspections on this. Along with the added requirements of our new business, we still have the regular registering requirements of any farmer such as herd testing and tagging.

Was planning permission required?

Yes, and it was a five-year process. Even though our business is small, we still had to conform to the same planning regulations as is required for something like a seven-story shopping centre. Covid delayed things by a year too.

See fieldkitchen.ie