Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 5 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Shock for Kanturk as well-known dairy firm to close

Packo Fullwood to pack up and move production back to belgium, resulting in 24 job losses

Fullwood Packo factory in Kanturk. Image: Google Street View.
Fullwood Packo factory in Kanturk. Image: Google Street View.

Maria Herlihy

THE assembly facility at Fullwood Packo in Kanturk will close with the loss of 24 jobs which will put the "majority of employees at risk of redundancy."

The plant at Ballymaquirke has been designing and manufacturing milking machines and cooling tanks since the 1970s. 

The Corkman reports that on Wednesday, the company stated that in order to make it a "fully capable production facility, instead of just an assembly facility, another €2 million would need to be spent on investment in machines for laser cutting, laser welding and robot welding." 

In a statement by the company, they said a 30 day consultation process has begun with staff and Fullwood Packo, Belgium proposed to "close the business" by mid September. 

"The investment necessary to remain operating is not a viable option and it is not sustainable for Packo Blackwater Ltd to continue trading with the current operating model in Ireland.

We plan to continue operating in Ireland on a sales basis only with our affiliated company Packo Fullwood Farm Services Ltd and move all assembly of products back to Belgium" stated a circular to employees". 

However, it stated that Packo Fullwood Farm Services Ltd will continue to "employ eight staff in the local area". The company has stated that they have engaged in an external company, 'The HR Department' to support them through the process.

 It stated that the production roles, finance and control, management, general office and administrative, and inside sales will "cease to exist". 

Also Read

However, the roles which will remain unchanged and which will transfer to Packo Fullwood Farm Services Ltd on existing terms and conditions will be the sales representatives. Moreover, they are seeking two new roles for warehouse administrators and an office administrator. 

The company stated that its rationale to transfer the manufacturing from Ireland back to Belgium is "necessary to improve the customer experience in Ireland." 

"Historically, many of the Fullwood Packo products sold throughout Ireland have always been manufactured in Belgium and shipped directly to the farm in Ireland. By moving production to Belgium, we will not only be able to accelerate the pace of new innovations, but also deliver improved lead times and competitive pricing to our dairy farmers, in turn helping to improve their efficiency and profitability," stated the circular. 

Regarding any possibility of investment to remain operating in Kanturk, it stated that investments need to be centralised in one production place. 

"The minimum hurdle on the Republic of Ireland can't be realised in the production plant  in Ireland because of the low level of turnover" read the statement.

Corkman

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

Full pens at the mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Viewing restrictions at marts 'not reasonable' and 'compo culture' at...
Come on in, the waters freisian! Calves on John Tilsons farm at Gartnaskill, Cavan cool off as temperatures remain in the high 20s on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Hosepipe ban is extended to the entire country as farm use rises
 Stock photo

Man used republican paramilitaries to get brother to sign over family farm,...
From left: Wilson’s Country chairman Angus Wilson, Comber potato grower Hugh Chambers and Wilson’s agronomist Stuart Meredith

'If potatoes don't get water within the next fortnight, we are looking at a very...

Mediation fails to resolve dispute over Irish Countrywomen's Association...
Cattle seeking shelter under an old bridge in Inniscarra. Photo: Mike MacSweeny / Provision

Majority of country enters 'absolute drought' as temperatures to...
Stock photo

Meat prices will fall to historic lows over the next decade - OECD