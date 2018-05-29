Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports

The payment of milk supports by Glanbia Co-op to bolster Glanbia Ireland’s (GI) monthly milk price will be raised by shareholders at tomorrow’s AGM in Kilkenny.

Former ICSA beef chairman, Edmond Phelan, who is a Glanbia Co-op shareholder, said society members were unhappy with being used to prop up milk prices.

“Why should Glanbia Co-op shareholders prop up the price? Glanbia Plc shareholders, mainly corporate entities, are the ultimate winners because the Plc will look more profitable by essentially getting raw materials at below the odds,” Mr Phelan maintained. Meanwhile, the head of Arrabawn Co-op has predicted a “very positive” outlook for milk prices.

Average milk price for 2018 could reach 34-34.5c/l, Conor Ryan told the co-op’s AGM last week. Through the spring, Glanbia Co-op has paid a top up of between 2c/l and 3c/l to members for milk supplied to GI - the joint venture which runs Glanbia's dairy operation in Ireland, and which is 60pc owned by Glanbia Co-op and 40pc by Glanbia Plc.