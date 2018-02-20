Revenue passes the €6bn mark at Kerry Group

Revenue at Kerry Group soared to €6.4bn in 2017 as the company benefited from a 4.3pc growth in its business volume.

In its preliminary statement of results for the year to 31 December 2017, the group said that the growth in business volume reflected it's technology capabilities and speed of innovation in response to consumer and customer requirements.

"Kerry Group delivered strong top line growth and sustained business development in 2017," Edmond Scanlon, chief executive of Kerry Group, said. "Adjusted earnings per share increased by 5.5pc reflecting 9.4pc growth over the prior year on a constant currency basis. In 2018 we expect to deliver adjusted earnings per share growth of 6pc to 10pc on a constant currency basis."

The company's taste and nutrition business saw its volume growth increase by almost five percent year-on-year to €5.2bn, while its consumer foods business recorded revenue of €1.3bn, 2.4pc increase in volume growth on its 2016 performance. Trading profit at the company was €781m, a 4.2pc increase year-on-year, while the group, which has its roots in 1960s Listowel, saw its trading margin maintained at 12.2pc.