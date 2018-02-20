Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 20 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Revenue passes the €6bn mark at Kerry Group

Kerry Group ceo Edmond Scanlon Photo: David Conachy
Kerry Group ceo Edmond Scanlon Photo: David Conachy
Ellie Donnelly

Ellie Donnelly

Revenue at Kerry Group soared to €6.4bn in 2017 as the company benefited from a 4.3pc growth in its business volume.

In its preliminary statement of results for the year to 31 December 2017, the group said that the growth in business volume reflected it's technology capabilities and speed of innovation in response to consumer and customer requirements.

"Kerry Group delivered strong top line growth and sustained business development in 2017," Edmond Scanlon, chief executive of Kerry Group, said.

"Adjusted earnings per share increased by 5.5pc reflecting 9.4pc growth over the prior year on a constant currency basis. In 2018 we expect to deliver adjusted earnings per share growth of 6pc to 10pc on a constant currency basis."

The company’s taste and nutrition business saw its volume growth increase by almost five percent year-on-year to €5.2bn, while its consumer foods business recorded revenue of €1.3bn, 2.4pc increase in volume growth on its 2016 performance.

Trading profit at the company was €781m, a 4.2pc increase year-on-year, while the group, which has its roots in 1960s Listowel, saw its trading margin maintained at 12.2pc.

Its share price traded in the range €64.18 to €94.30 during the year.

During the year the group completed eight acquisitions at a cost of €397m and the acquisition of Hangman Flavours in China was completed shortly after year end.

Also Read

On the matter of Brexit, the group said that it was "very well positioned" to deal with the potential challenges and realise the opportunities that will arise from it.

The group used the update to announce the appointment of Ms Marguerite Larkin as chief financial officer from 30 September 2018 to succeed Mr Brian Mehigan, who will take up the role of chief strategy officer.

Ms Larkin, who has over 25 years of global experience, is currently a senior partner with Deloitte and has held a number of leadership roles within Deloitte Ireland including audit & assurance and risk advisory leader.

Last October Edmond Scanlon took over from Stan McCarty as chief executive of Kerry Group.

In an interview with the Sunday Independent earlier this year Mr Scanlon said that he was eyeing a range of potential acquisition targets in developing markets for the group, particularly Asia.

The company acquired two Chinese companies during 2017 but has an appetite for more deals in the region.

Going forwards the company said that, despite what it described as "the changing market landscape and significant currency volatility" the company was well positioned to continue to grow and develop profitability.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

(Stock image)

Potato growers get less than one-fifth of the price consumers pay for spuds

Former creamery's 1,900 farmer shareholders in line for €50m windfall
Photo: Oleg Begunenko

Could Brexit leave us in a French Revolution scenario of having no bread...
A risk assessment exercise will identify potential hazards involved in specific machinery operations and other tasks on the farm

Advice: 'I am taking on a worker on the farm and am worried about the...
Activia fat-free yoghurt

Infant formula sales in China drive Danone sales
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

'It is a real battle': Creed warns of very significant forces pushing beef deal...
Engineering Graduate Shane Reape working in Major Equipment International Ltd. in Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo. Photo: Keith Heneghan

'Working so close to the farm means I can help dad in the evenings'


Top Stories

A buoyant cull cow trade in the marts has seen feeders pay over €1,000/hd for good quality Friesian stock.

Export demand pushes cull cow prices to a five year high
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Hogan remains steadfast that any Mercosur deal must be 'balanced'
2,000 farmers benefit from the scheme, worth nearly €2m and is a significant boost to farm income for those farmers participating.

Scheme which sees farmers paid to maintain public walks to be extended
Shinnagh Road in rural Tyrone / Credit: Google Maps

Farm sheds and machinery damaged in suspected arson attack at site in...
Just 20 years ago, Brazil exported just 6 million tonnes, less than 1pc of the world total.

US set to lose top spot as global corn exporter to Brazil

Warning hard Brexit would devastate sheep farming in North
Farmer Erik Groszyk holds a rack of Tuscan Kale growing inside his hydroponic climate controlled farm, one of 10 repurposed 320-square-foot metal shipping containers where entrepreneur farmers enrolled in the

City farmers are learning to grow food without soil or sunlight