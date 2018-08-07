Profits jump at leading North poultry firm

Northern Ireland's biggest companies have seen their profits increase by almost 80pc in 12 months.

This is according to the 2018 'Top 100 Companies' from industry magazine 'Ulster Business'.

Leading the way was Armagh-based poultry producer Moy Park, which reported a turnover of £1.4bn (€1.57bn) over 12 months.

This is the seventh year in a row that the North's largest private sector business has topped the list.

Moy Park processes over 280 millions birds a year, in addition to producing around 200,000 tons of prepared foods annually.

It saw its profits increase to £59.7m (€66.9m) last year from £35.7m the previous year.

Chris Kirke, president of Moy Park, said that it was the "great people" within the business that have made it the successful company it is today.

"It is our talented team and our focus on enhancing operations across our facilities, that will ensure we can continue to innovate, thrive and grow," said Mr Kirke.