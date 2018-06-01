Poultry giant reaches milestone of producing six million birds a week
Northern Ireland poultry giant Moy Park has announced it's producing six million birds per week for the first time in its 75-year history.
The Craigavon-based company, which is one of the UK's largest poultry producers, has increased production by 20% since 2015 and now supplies 30pc of the total UK poultry market.
Supermarket customers include Lidl, Marks & Spencer, Tesco and Sainsbury's.
Moy Park has 12 processing facilities in Northern Ireland, England, France and Holland and works with over 800 farmer suppliers across the UK.
In Northern Ireland, it has over 6,000 staff in three sites at Craigavon, Dungannon and Ballymena, and a total of 12,650 across all its units.
Last year the company was sold to Pilgrim's Pride in the US - a subsidiary of its former owners, Brazilian meat giant JBS.
David Gibson, Moy Park director of agriculture, said the growth was down to the demand for Northern Ireland poultry.
"Reaching six million birds per week is a huge achievement. This growth is testament to our commitment to agricultural and operational excellence and will ensure Moy Park is well equipped to meet demand for locally sourced, high quality poultry products," he said.