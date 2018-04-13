Ornua announces appointment of John Jordan as Chief Executive Designate

The Board of Ornua has announced the appointment of John Jordan as Chief Executive Designate.

John Jordan will assume the role of Chief Executive on 30 June 2018 where he will succeed Kevin Lane who announced his resignation as CEO on 12 December 2017.

John is currently CEO of Ornua Foods Europe, Middle East Africa and Asia where he has successfully developed long term strategies to grow Ornua’s consumer sales portfolio. His role includes the regional development of Ornua’s iconic brand portfolio including Kerrygold and Pilgrim’s Choice, as well as working with Ornua’s retail partners to develop new opportunities in the private label sector of the market.

John was previously CEO at DPI Speciality Foods, a division of Ornua and the third largest specialty food distributor in the US. Prior to this he held the position of Marketing Director of Consumer Foods at Ornua, responsible for the strategic direction and development of the Ornua brands portfolio and preceding that held a variety of senior commercial roles within the organisation both in the corporate office and within international subsidiaries.