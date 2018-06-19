Farm Ireland
Origin Enterprises reports 'robust performance despite unseasonal weather'

Agri services company, Origin Enterprises has reported robust performance despite unseasonal weather having an adverse impact on growing conditions worldwide

In its trading update for the nine months up to 30 April, 2018, Origin Enterprises said that in spite of prolonged winter weather conditions resulting in a delay to normal spring growth and crop maintenance activity it had robust performance in the third quarter of its year.

It also stated that due to late seasonal demand that there had been a positive start to the fourth quarter.

“Reflecting the later timing of seasonal demand there has been a positive start to the fourth quarter which is expected to account for a greater proportion of full year revenue and profitability,” said the spokesperson for Origin.

This report comes ahead of today’s announcement that Orgin will acquire interests in two Brazilian based agri-food service businesses, Fortgreen Commercial Agricola Ltda. and Ferrari Zagatto E Cia Ltda. 

Fortgreen, which is headquartered in Paraná State in southern Brazil, and founded in 2004, is focused on the development of value added crop nutrition and speciality inputs.

The business is an established leader in the manufacture and marketing of a complete portfolio of related crop technologies, covering foliar fertilisers, bio stimulants, adjuvants and control release and slow release fertilisers.

Fortgreen operates a comprehensive research and new product development capability and services approximately 1,200 customers through an established business-to-business and retail distribution network.

 Ferrari, founded in 1988, and also headquartered in Paraná, is one of the leading providers of agronomy services, crop inputs and crop marketing support to grain and speciality crop growers in Paraná.

The company also acquired Pillaert-Mekoson, the Belgium-based fertiliser and nutrition business acquired in January 2018, performing in line with expectation


Online Editors

