Michael O’Leary: ‘I hope all my children will become young farmers’

Michael O’Leary agrees that he doesn’t need people traipsing around his Gigginstown farm in Westmeath to sell cattle.

But he will open the gates again and direct operations at the annual sale of his Angus cattle on Easter Saturday (April 16) after Covid forced the event online.

“We’re very excited we’re back having an on-farm, in-person sale. It will also be online, but we’re hoping to invite as many buyers as we can to come and see the cattle in person.”

This year, O’Leary and his team, led by Joe O’Mahony, will sell 40 bulls and about 25 “very nice young heifers”, about half of which will be in calf. The annual sale started about 20 years ago as the herd began to grow and he had around 20 cows. Today, O’Leary’s farm extends to almost 2,000 acres, with about 250 pedigree cows and 100 commercial.

“As you get up to the big numbers, it makes sense,” O’Leary says. “It’s a good way for us of putting on a display. People come and there are also people interested to come to see the farm. It’s Gigginstown anyway, so I have a bit of celebrity value. I will be there on the day and not necessarily polishing or leading, but supervising or directing operations.

“And it’s the guys on the farm — Joe Mahony who runs it and the rest of the team — they enjoy it and it gives us a big day out. It’s a much more efficient way of showing off our cattle without taking twos and threes to sales in Carrick-on-Suir, Roscrea or Nenagh.

“We still do on farm sales both before and after, but we try to keep the best of the bulls and heifers for the sale.”

O’Leary’s herd has Canadian bloodlines, which he brought in around 30 years ago and today it’s mainly other pedigree breeders who buy the stock.

“We generally sell to other pedigree breeders,” he says. “On the bulls, it’s generally been dairy breeders in recent years. A lot of repeat customers from the North, from Cork, Limerick and there’s been a growing number of dairy breeders in the last couple of years in the Waterford/Wexford area coming up as well. So it’s quite a spread across the country and we stand behind every animal.

“An animal doesn’t work — bring it back, no questions asked. And we have a lot of repeat customers, people who’ve bred from Gigginstown in the last five, six, seven years, who know we have good quality stock. We don’t push them. We stand over everything we sell.

“When we started this... the big kind of trend for rich hobby farmers like myself was to buy the Charolais or Blonde D’Aquitaine. I always liked the Black Angus. They have the not inconsiderable advantage of being reasonably easy calvers and when we’re calving down 250 cows a year, we need easy calvers.

“And we’ve been very fortunate then that over the last 20 years, Angus has become a premium brand. Burger King have done wonderful advertising for the Angus stock. We have the certified Angus beef programme, which has been promoted by a lot of the beef factories here in Ireland and the supermarkets like the certified Angus beef.

“It’s a premium product at a premium price. And so we’ve been kind of lucky. We started off because I like the breed, but we’ve been very lucky that over the last 10 or 20 years, it’s become one of the premium breeds.”

O’Leary bought 700 acres for tillage in recent years, extending his farmland to around 1,900 acres.

“I bought 700 acres in the last two years actually to go into tillage. Partially, we kind of reversed into it. We’ve done a lot of work in the last couple of years on the farm, growing whole crop, trying to avoid buying in expensive feed. We grow now about 200 acres of silage. I have about 200 acres of whole crop.”

The cattle had been bedded on peat, but with it in decline, he’s been growing an increasing amount of winter and spring barley, winter and spring wheat for the straw. “And lo and behold, grain prices have taken off over last year and this year as well. So we’re responding to the Government exhortations to add more tillage,” he says. “The problem now is the cost of seed and fertiliser at the moment, but one of the advantages of having a herd of 700 cattle is we’re using a lot of farmyard manure... and we’re in this cycle now where we have surplus FYM, which is partly why we bought more land as well for tillage.”

And he’s not done buying land yet.

“The issue in Westmeath is you get lots of 20 acres and 30 acres — I’m not interested in 20 or 30 acres now. If large plots of land come up — 200 or 100 acres for tillage — I don’t need any more land for cattle, the herd is big enough... but I would probably still be on the lookout for opportunities in the area where you know if there’s a reasonable size [parcel] of land for potential tillage. But I’m not the only one. I have to compete for big sales of land.

“Land is always going to be a good investment for obvious reasons.

“I like land. I hope all of my children will, in time, become young farmers, get their Green Certs and we’ll be able to pass them on a reasonable quantity of land, whether they want to farm it or not at that stage. It will be up to them.”

Both his grandparents and parents farmed and some of his young family are showing an interest.

“One of the guys is mad into the Angus, very keen on the breeding, loves the calving, doesn’t want to get his hands dirty but likes watching it and observing it,” he says.

“And my daughter is absolutely obsessed at the moment... with the mares and the foals and the breeding and loves the horses. She’s a big push on at the moment for the pony.

“We’ve been fighting that good fight of not buying the pony because the pony is not the problem. It’s the driving the horsebox to the back end of Wexford or the north of Ireland for gymkhanas that go on for hours every weekend, that’s what we’re fighting against.

“So I’ve said she’ll get a pony as long as her mother agrees to drive the box!”

As for inheriting the land, he says he’s a “firm believer in Warren Buffett’s maxim — you should leave your children enough so they can do anything, but not enough that they can do nothing.

“But we are determined that the kids are not going to inherit a bundle of money. But I would like them to think that if we’re in the fortunate position that we would be able to pass them on a nice house and they could inherit a farm of land and then they can decide what they want to do with it or not.”

His eldest son is studying Ag Science at school, something O’Leary says he’s “extremely proud” of.

“[I’m also] fascinated that Clongowes Wood College now offers children Ag Science as an option for the Leaving Cert. The Jesuits weren’t making it available when I was doing the Leaving Cert in 1979.”

As to whether or not he’d encourage them to go into farming, he says he’d like them all to go to college and get a third-level qualification.

“And then I would like them to at least have the option of going into farming if they want or follow [another] professional career. I wouldn’t want to prejudge what they do. But I would certainly like... when I die, they would all inherit or get 200 acres of land or 250 acres of land and then they can decide what to do with it. They can set it, they can sell it or they can work it themselves.”

As for his own involvement in the farm, he’s the first to admit he’s a weekend farmer.

“I’m reasonably involved. You know, I can’t do the Monday to Friday, but I’ve a very good team, led by Joe O’Mahony, who’s been with me now for more than 25 years. We meet every weekend. I go around and check the cattle every weekend and the horses.

“I love nothing more at weekends, particularly once they’re out of the sheds, walking the fields, looking at the cows and calves on Saturdays and Sundays, but I am a weekend farmer. I make no bones about it.”

‘I’ve no intention of retiring. I’d be happy to stay on for another couple of years’

O’Leary’s current contract with Ryanair will expire in 2024, but the company’s CEO says he has no plans to step down.

“No, I’ve no intention of retiring. I’m sure I’ll be having a discussion with the board over whether they want me to continue on for another contract. And as long as we can agree on reasonable payment terms, I’d be very happy to work on here for another couple of years,” he says.

Will he ever retire? “I hope not. I wouldn’t want to retire. I don’t fancy myself retiring. We’re building a new management team in Ryanair... so we have very good managers coming along underneath me. I will probably not work as hard in Ryanair in the next five or 10 years as I’ve done in the last 30 years, but it will hopefully need less of my time anyway.”

Despite rising inflation, he says people can still afford to fly “with Ryanair, because we’ve got the lowest airfare”, but airfares are set to rise.

“What we’re seeing at the moment is prices are slightly lower than they were in 2019, pre-Covid, through March, April and May. They’re somewhere between five per cent and 10pc higher at the moment through June, July, August and September. I think they’re going to be higher prices in peak summer months this year for a couple of reasons.

“One, there’s less seat capacity out there because companies like Thomas Cook have gone bust. Flybe have gone bust. Stobart Air have gone bust, so there’s less seat capacity and there’s more demand.

“Asia is still essentially closed and the Asians are not travelling to Europe. So more and more people are going to be holidaying on the beaches of Spain and Portugal, Italy and Greece this summer. So there’s more demand and probably 10pc fewer seats and that’s going to result in forward bookings being stronger and fares being slightly higher.

“I think fares will be up this year in the peak summer months by between five per cent and 10pc. They’re not going to go 60pc or 80pc. And partly, that’s because we’re adding another 65 aircraft this year. So we’re adding another 15 millions seats into the market. So partly, we’ll keep prices down by growing so strongly.”

And while the era of cheap flights is not over, he warns there are threats ahead.

“The propensity of things like environmental taxation on air travel, which, if you live at the centre of Europe, in Holland or Belgium or Germany, it doesn’t really affect you. But if you live in an outlying country like Ireland or Portugal or Greece or Malta, these environmental taxes really limit the free movement of people across the European Union.

“And our tourism industry is also heavily dependent upon having low-cost air access in from Europe, so we can bring the Germans and the Italians and the French and the Spanish here.

“Our Government needs to fight against environmental taxes because environmental taxes will be very damaging for peripheral countries.”

While Covid has retreated from many minds, when asked if it’s over, he disagrees.

“I don’t think we can say Covid is done and parked, but hopefully because of high vaccination rates in Europe, we won’t see any other return of travel restrictions. Yes, there’s been a big spike up in Covid cases in the last couple of weeks, but it’s not really resulting in serious illnesses. We would like to see that continue.

“I don’t think there’ll be any more Covid scares this summer, but we can’t be certain that there won’t be some new variants next winter that may cause some issues. So, you know, I think we should still be cautious.”

Ukraine has also been a huge blow to the air travel industry in the last two months, particularly in the Eastern European countries like Poland, Romania, Slovakia, he says.

“We were operating 50 daily flights in and out of Ukraine,” he says. “We were going to carry two million passengers to and from Ukraine this year, so we’ve had to cancel all that business because the skies were closed. We will pivot those flights away from Ukraine and to other destinations in Europe.

“Travel is recovering strongly. I think people are fed up. We have been locked up at home for the last two years on Zoom calls. They want to go travel again. Families want to go on holidays again. We see that very strongly this Easter and also this summer. The forward bookings are very strong, but I think there will still be some disruptions.

“I think it would be too optimistic to say that Covid is over or that there won’t be other adverse news flows out of places like Ukraine.”

‘Climate-change blame on farming and aviation unjustified’

O’Leary believes the proportion of blame placed on farming and aviation with regards to climate change is unfair.

“I think it’s entirely unjustified,” he says. “Aviation accounts for two per cent of Europe’s Co2 emissions, marine transport comes to five per cent and road transport is 26pc.

“And in much the same way, agriculture gets a ridiculously bad rap and doesn’t fight back sufficiently enough, although I think that is going to begin to change.

“One of the negative by-products of the invasion of Ukraine is people are beginning to reassess – we’ve taken the freedom of movement of people across Europe for the past 30 years for granted, and we’ve taken food security for granted. And I think both of those are being reassessed.

“We need to be much more aggressive about food security. And the aviation industry certainly needs to push back hard. We’re investing $20bn over the next five years in the fleet of new aircraft that carry four per cent more passengers but burn 15pc less fuel. So we’re investing heavily in new technology to lower what is already very low Co2 emissions of our fleet.”

On his farms, O’Leary has planted more than 8,000 trees, with another acre and a half going in this week.

“And on the cattle sheds we’re building now, we’re putting up solar panels to try reduce our kind of energy demands or generate more solar power. We think in the next four or five years, about 50pc of my energy needs across all farms will be delivered through solar power.”