Farming

Farming

Michael O’Leary: ‘I hope all my children will become young farmers’

Ryanair boss tells Margaret Donnelly about his excitement at opening up his Gigginstown farm to the public again, his expanding tillage operation and leaving land to his kids

Michael O'Leary at his Gigginstown farm sale. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Joe O'Mahony leads Michael O'Leary's team at Gigginstown farm. Photo: Anna Allen Photography Expand
Ryanair is adding another 65 aircraft to the fleet this year. Photo: Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay Expand
O'Leary has planted over 8,000 trees on his farms. Photo: Anna Allen Photography Expand
Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

Michael O’Leary agrees that he doesn’t need people traipsing around his Gigginstown farm in Westmeath to sell cattle.

But he will open the gates again and direct operations at the annual sale of his Angus cattle on Easter Saturday (April 16) after Covid forced the event online.

