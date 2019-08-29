Larry Goodman co-owned meat processor records profits of €3.12m

One of the Larry Goodman meat processing plants being picketed by farmers in the protest over beef prices was part of a group that recorded pre-tax profits of €3.12m last year.

One of the Larry Goodman meat processing plants being picketed by farmers in the protest over beef prices was part of a group that recorded pre-tax profits of €3.12m last year.

A picket was mounted on the Slaney Foods plant in Bunclody, Co Wexford, on Tuesday night as part of farmers' protests at meat plants around the country.

Consolidated accounts for the Goodman co-owned Slaney Foods and Irish Country Meats businesses show Wexford Beef & Lamb Unlimited Company (WBL) recorded the pre-tax profit after revenues totalled €339.6m in the 12 months to the end of September last.

The WBL business is owned 50-50 between Larry Goodman's ABP Food Group Unlimited and Northern Ireland-based Linden Foods. Mr Goodman's ABP Food Group's purchase of 50pc of the business - which includes subsidiaries Slaney Foods and Irish Country Meats - was given the green light in 2016.

Numbers employed by WBL last year totalled 972 with staff costs amounting to €33.13m. The profits for the holding company last year take account of combined non-cash depreciation and amortisation of €5m.

The WBL business recorded a gross profit of €76.12m after cost, from sales totalling €263.48m. Distribution costs of €52.76m and administrative expenses amounting to €19.9m resulted in an operating profit of €3.4m.

According to the directors' report attached to the first set of accounts filed by WBL, "the directors are satisfied with the results for the period and are confident that the group will continue to trade profitably in the coming year".

The directors operate procurement and processing facilities at Camolin and Bunclody, Co Wexford, Navan in Co Meath and Liege in Belgium. The group is engaged in the procurement and slaughter of cattle and sheep and the further processing of the meats with related products for the sale on the home and export markets.

The directors state that "a hard Brexit has the potential to adversely impact the group's industry".

Irish Independent