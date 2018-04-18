LacPatrick 'pursuing strategic options' following approaches from international and national companies

The board of LacPatrick Dairies met on Tuesday 17 April and have agreed on pursing a number of strategic options with a view to identifying the best way forward that is in the interest of its suppliers, shareholders, staff and customers.

In a statement it said this may or may not include partnerships, joint ventures, mergers and other opportunities to consolidate the dairy industry.

“The decision by the board of LacPatrick comes following a number of approaches from international and national companies from the sector in recent months,” it said. The company currently handles and processes more than 600 million litres of milk from more than 1,000 farmers, with more than 500 million litres coming from suppliers in the North, and the remainder in the Republic, from in and around Monaghan.

It has three operations - in Tyrone, Coleraine, and in Monaghan, where it is headquartered. Last month LacPatrick unveiled a "Brexit-proofing" technology centre in Co Tyrone in a £30m investment creating 20 jobs.