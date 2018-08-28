Farm Ireland
LacPatrick Dairies boss to depart company as amalgamation talks continue

Former LacPatrick chief executive Gabriel D'Arcy
Former LacPatrick chief executive Gabriel D’Arcy
Ciaran Moran

Following discussions between LacPatrick Dairies and the Chief Executive Officer Gabriel D’Arcy, it has been agreed that Mr D’Arcy will depart LacPatrick.

It comes as the boards of LacPatrick Dairies and Lakeland Dairies have continue exclusive discussions regarding an amalgamation of the two Societies.

LacPatrick Dairies chairman Andrew McConkey said: “I would like to wish Gabriel, his wife and family all the very best for their future.”

Gabriel D’Arcy who was a former managing director of Bord na Móna and a 20-year veteran of Kerry Group said: “It has been an honour to serve LacPatrick and its shareholders. I would like to thank the chairman, the board, management, staff and shareholders for their support and assistance in transforming LacPatrick over the past four years.”

Separately, Dr Seán Brady has been appointed by the LacPatrick Dairies board on an interim basis as Acting Head of Operations.

Commenting on Dr Brady’s appointment Andrew McConkey said he was confident that Seán’s experience will provide the LacPatrick board and management with the support and guidance required at this time.

McConkey said these events do not impact the current process LacPatrick is involved in.

"We remained involved in exclusive amalgamation talks with Lakeland Dairies. These talks are progressing and we hope to be in a position to announce further details in the coming weeks,” McConkey said.

Online Editors

