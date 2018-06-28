Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 28 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

LacPatrick and Lakeland enter into exclusive amalgamation talks

LacPatrick was formed from the merger of Town of Monaghan Dairy in the Republic and Ballyrashane Dairy in the North. It processes more than 600 million litres of milk from more than 1,000 farmers, roughly half on each side of the Border
LacPatrick was formed from the merger of Town of Monaghan Dairy in the Republic and Ballyrashane Dairy in the North. It processes more than 600 million litres of milk from more than 1,000 farmers, roughly half on each side of the Border
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

The boards of LacPatrick Dairies and Lakeland Dairies have agreed to enter into exclusive discussions regarding an amalgamation of the two Societies.

In a statement LacPatrick said any agreement reached, will be subject to shareholder approval and the relevant regulatory clearance.

Aurivo, Dale Farm and Glanbia had also expressed interest in buying LacPatrick since it effectively put itself up for sale in April. EY had been engaged to manage the sale process, with progress expected over the coming month.

It is understood the sale process saw a LacPatrick board subcommittee of four, including chairmen Andrew McConkey and vice-chairman Robert Skelton and Keith Agnew, consider the offers once they have been assessed by EY.

Any proposals seen as viable will then be presented to the full board, and ultimately to farmer shareholders for approval.

Co-op members will have the final say, and any deal will need backing from 75pc of members.

If, as is likely, LacPatrick is consolidated by a rival co-op controlled dairy then the buyer's members will also have to back a deal.

LacPatrick was formed from the merger of Town of Monaghan Dairy in the Republic and Ballyrashane Dairy in the North. It processes more than 600 million litres of milk from more than 1,000 farmers, roughly half on each side of the Border.

Also Read

The business is headed by CEO Gabriel D'Arcy.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

The average dairy cow drinks 25 gallons of water daily

Farmers fear for welfare of cows during heatwave as Irish water says...
German Shepherd, stock image

Woman given one last chance to hand over sheep worrying German Shepherd...

Wean lambs early to reduce demand for grass
The Kells Viaduct on the Ring of Kerry where the Dublin to Cahersiveen train passed by Dingle Bay. The last train to cross the bridge was in 1960. The route is one of the proposed 'greenway routes' for walkers and cyclists.

Kerry farmers say 'no' to forced sale of land
Ned Maher, owner of Ardaire Springs, one of the rural recreation hubs in Kilkenny which will be a hive of activity during the first ever Trail Kilkenny Outdoor Festival this July.

'I loved farming but to be honest, I don’t miss it' - Former farmer on why he...
'It's emotional rather than economic factors that are the hard issues farmers face when transferring the family farm'.

Older farmers need a Macra-style body to fight their corner
Joe Lucey's underpass on his dairy farm is in Ovens, Co. Cork. Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

From baler twine across the road to a €65,000 underpass for this 300-cow...