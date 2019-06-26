Kerry Co-op to pay €619.50 for each co-op share under the share redemption scheme

A second placing under the share redemption scheme will take place in November 2019.
Claire Fox

Kerry Co-op will issue payment of €619.50 for each co-op share under the share redemption scheme, it has stated.

The total value of shares redeemed under the scheme is €87.7m.

The co-op stated that following the placing of 835,000 Kerry Group plc shares by Kerry Co-op on Friday, the total value of shares sold was €87.7m, representing an individual price of €619.50 for every co-op share.

According to the board all 1,475 applications under the scheme will be paid in full and the distribution of payments will be made by July 22, 2019.  For members applying for a partial redemption, new share certificates will be issued by 10 August 2019.

Commenting on the scheme Executive Secretary of Kerry Co-Op Thomas Hunter McGowan said:

“As stated previously, the Scheme is the first step that the Board has taken to allow shareholders to unlock the true value of their shares.  We are actively working to introduce further initiatives that could lead to a Capital Scheme that will be of benefit to our members.” 

