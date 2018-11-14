Kerry Co-op in row over 'top secret' review results

Kerry Co-op members say they are being denied access to results of a survey on the future direction of the co-operative - including what do with a 13pc stake in Kerry Group worth €2.2bn.

In the summer, Kerry Co-op sent out a consultative document to gauge where farmer shareholders saw the future of Kerry Co-op and what the co-op should do with its 13.7pc stake in Kerry Group.

The document asked members if they wanted to use the shareholding to fund the purchase of the agri-trading arm of Kerry Group PLC, or to establish a milk processing venture by way of a partnership or merger with another trading entity.

Serious differences have emerged in recent months between the Kerry Co-op board and a section of its shareholders, some of whom are represented by the Kerry Co-op Shareholders Alliance.

Alliance members want to sell their remaining 13.7pc stake in Kerry Group PLC, headed by Edmond Scanlon, and share the dividends, worth on average around €165,000, among co-op shareholders.

Alliance member, dairy farmer Dave Scannell from Listowel, said the results of the consultation were released to directors last week but claimed that members are being denied the results.

"The results of the document are top secret to us. None of the normal members have been told the results.

"It's very frustrating, as farmers' money was used to pay PWC to conduct the process and we are being denied access to them," said Mr Scannell. "It's absolutely critical that we are given these results. We feel we have little options left."