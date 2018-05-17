Kepak Group signs €35m five-year contract with China-based company

The deal, which is valued at €35m, follows the recent announcement that Kepak’s Cavan-based pork and bacon producer McCarren Meats has been approved for exports to China.

Kepak has also announced that it will expedite its planned investment of a further €3m at McCarren Meats, adding additional throughput capacity, which will now come into production later this year. According to the company, this investment will lead to the creation of a further 25 jobs at the site, bringing the total number of employees there to 295 by late 2019.

Commenting on the deal, John Horgan, Managing Director, Kepak Group, said: the announcement by Kepak is a major boost to McCarren Meats, which is a fifth-generation family business that has been the heartbeat of Cavan for many decades. "From a business perspective, this deal copper fastens the future of McCarren Meats as the Chinese market represents a major opportunity to add further value to the pork products produced at this facility. More generally, Kepak considers China to be a vitally important market and we look forward to building on already strong relationships to create further business opportunities there.”