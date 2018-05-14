Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 14 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Janet McCollum appointed as a non-executive of Director of Glanbia Ireland

Moy Park chief executive Janet McCollum. Photo: Bloomberg
Moy Park chief executive Janet McCollum. Photo: Bloomberg
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

Glanbia Ireland has today announced the appointment of Janet McCollum as a non-executive Director of the Company.

Janet has over 25 years of experience in the food industry and currently serves as Chief Executive of Moy Park based in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

Moy Park is one of the UK's top 15 food companies, Northern Ireland's largest private sector business and one of Europe's leading poultry producers.

Speaking about the appointment Henry Corbally, Chair of Glanbia Ireland said he was delighted to welcome Janet McCollum to the Board of Glanbia Ireland.

"Janet has a wealth of experience of the food industry and a keen understanding of consumer trends which will be invaluable at the Board. I know she will make a significant contribution to the ambitious plans we have for the organisation. At Moy Park Janet has demonstrated her strong strategic leadership and everybody in Glanbia Ireland looks forward to working with her.”

Also Read

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

'Positive' news expected on work permits for farming sector hit with...
China is now Ireland’s third largest market overall. 

Trade mission to China to raise profile of Ireland as a source of quality food
Mark Molloy pictured with one of his thoroughbred mares and her young foal

How this family switched from a traditional farm to a thriving equestrian...
File photo

Why Irish fields could soon be filled with grass fit for footballers

Proposed closure of co-op store to be fought 'tooth and nail'
Sainsbury's food shop. Photo: Bloomberg

Supermarket squeeze for Irish suppliers if UK giants cash in
Jennifer McConnell walks the 20ac farm in Capparoe. Photo: Kevin Byrne Photography

Irish seeds in safe hands - 20ac farm dedicated to storing and preserving...


Top Stories

New pricing structure as factories turn on the charm
EWS Traditional Butchers are understood to be only one of two butchers in the country who specialise in selling Aubrac beef.

'Aubrac beef has a very nice flavour and texture,' says award-winning Donegal...
There are around 10,000 ATVs in use on Irish farms

Derry farmer dies after quad bike accident
Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Arthur Carron

Creed examining options for future farm payments system
Farmer was in court over allegedly building a sheep dipping tank without planning permission. Stock image.

Lawyer warned on conflict of interest after sheep dipping tank case
Stock image. Photo Brian Farrell

Protest planned over introduction of full EID tagging in sheep
Faeba Francis and Ashly Simon from Newry enjoy the summer sunshine on the Bull Wall in Dublin. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Sunshine and soaring temperatures on the way after last week's shivers and...