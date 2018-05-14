Janet McCollum appointed as a non-executive of Director of Glanbia Ireland
Glanbia Ireland has today announced the appointment of Janet McCollum as a non-executive Director of the Company.
Janet has over 25 years of experience in the food industry and currently serves as Chief Executive of Moy Park based in Craigavon, Co Armagh.
Moy Park is one of the UK's top 15 food companies, Northern Ireland's largest private sector business and one of Europe's leading poultry producers.
Speaking about the appointment Henry Corbally, Chair of Glanbia Ireland said he was delighted to welcome Janet McCollum to the Board of Glanbia Ireland.
"Janet has a wealth of experience of the food industry and a keen understanding of consumer trends which will be invaluable at the Board. I know she will make a significant contribution to the ambitious plans we have for the organisation. At Moy Park Janet has demonstrated her strong strategic leadership and everybody in Glanbia Ireland looks forward to working with her.”