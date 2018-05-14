Janet McCollum appointed as a non-executive of Director of Glanbia Ireland

Glanbia Ireland has today announced the appointment of Janet McCollum as a non-executive Director of the Company.

Janet has over 25 years of experience in the food industry and currently serves as Chief Executive of Moy Park based in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

Moy Park is one of the UK's top 15 food companies, Northern Ireland's largest private sector business and one of Europe's leading poultry producers. Speaking about the appointment Henry Corbally, Chair of Glanbia Ireland said he was delighted to welcome Janet McCollum to the Board of Glanbia Ireland.