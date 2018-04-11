Keogh’s Crisps of North Dublin has secured a major contract with Emirates, the largest international airline in the world, which will see an estimated one million bags being served onboard annually.

Irish-made Keogh's Crisps secure major contract with the largest international airline in the world ?

The premium Irish brand will be available to First Class passengers only and was selected by the Emirates Group following a blind tasting of 15 different brands, of which Keogh’s came out top.

The Irish-made crisps will be served onboard Emirates flights as part of the airline’s First Class Hot Sandwiches and Snacks service and as an accompaniment to drinks. The announcement was made today at Marketplace International, Bord Bia’s annual food buyer event in Dublin, where the two brands were first introduced in 2016.

Derek, Tom and Ross Keogh at the launch of Keogh's crisps on Keogh's Farm, Oldtown. BELOW: Brothers,

Keogh’s Crisp flavours selected by the Emirates Group include Irish Mature Cheddar, Shamrock and Sour Cream and Lightly Salted with seasonal variations such as Roast Turkey and Stuffing being introduced onboard for Thanksgiving and Christmas. 2017 saw Keogh's secure 8pc of the overall Irish crisp market, while exports are now set to grow substantially with the announcement of the Emirates deal.

Tom Keogh in the potato store at the Keogh family’s 400-acre farm in north county Dublin