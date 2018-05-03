Kerry Group has reported a 3.7pc growth in business volumes in the three months to 31 March.

Kerry Group has reported a 3.7pc growth in business volumes in the three months to 31 March.

Growth at Kerry Group up 3.7pc in three months

The performance was driven by a 4.3pc growth in volumes of its nutrition business which accounts for around 80pc of its overall business.

The consumer foods business, which includes brands such as Dairygold, Cheestrings, and Denny, grew by 1.6pc during the three month period. "We are pleased with the start we have made to 2018, which is in line with our expectations as communicated in February,” Edmond Scanlon, chief executive of Kerry Group, said.

"The group continued to deliver healthy volume growth and underlying margin expansion. The acquisitions completed over the past year are performing well and integration is progressing to plan." Read more: Kerry snaps up meat-substitute manufacturer as market booms Pricing increased by 0.9pc in the quarter.