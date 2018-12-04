Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 4 December 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Greencore operating profit grows 1.7pc as company focuses on core UK market

Patrick Coveney, Greencore CEO
Patrick Coveney, Greencore CEO
Louise Kelly

Louise Kelly

Operating profit at Greencore's continuing operations grew 1.7pc in the last year as the company said its rise in revenue has it well positioned to further grow its core UK market.

According to the food manufacturer, revenue from continuing operations increased by 4.2pc to £1,498.5m as adjusted operating profit rose by 1.7pc to £104.6m.

This includes central costs previously allocated to discontinued operations; Greencore completed the sale of its entire US operation for $1.07bn (€943m) to Hearthside last month.

Activities in Greencore's food to go verticals accounted for over 60pc of revenue from continuing operations in the full year results. Reported revenue growth in these categories was 11.1pc, excluding the impact of the acquisition of the Heathrow sandwich facility acquisition.

The company cited a strong performance against the backdrop of a UK trading environment which included retail competition, cost inflation, and operational disruption from adverse weather.

Greencore said it has been engaged in Brexit planning since the result of the referendum was first announced and is continuing to monitor the potential implications of Brexit on its business, particularly in the areas of volume, material sourcing and labour availability.

CEO Patrick Coveney said that company favourable consumer and retailer trends helped drive the core food to go business in the UK.

"After the financial year-end, we took the decision to sell our US business having received a compelling offer for it. We will now focus all of our attention and resources on the significant growth opportunities that we see in the UK, both organic and inorganic," he said.

Also Read

The company said it also planned to return £509m of capital to shareholders by way of tender offer.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

Photo: Stock image

No legislation around the use of crow bangers, despite complaints
Outside of Co Wicklow, there was no evidence of deer being a source of spread of infection. Picture: Damien Eagers.

TB proposals will 'stigmatise' farmers and devalue stock
The case has gained international traction as Ms Killer says the animals are a Bavarian tradition as well as her livlihood.

German couple sue farmer due to 'clanging cow bells causing them...
Ireland

Eye in the sky technology set to replace farm inspections
Jerome Flynn, Gizzi Erskine, Leslie Ash, Ciaran McMenamin and the Duchess of Beaufort Tracy Worcester outside the House of Commons in London protesting on behalf of pressure group Farms not Factories against proposed plans for a massive pig farm near Limavady in Northern Ireland.

Actors protest against possible pig farm near Game of Thrones set
Black and white cows on farmland

Farm incomes for 2019 to be outlined by Teagasc
China and the United States agreed on Saturday to a ceasefire in a months-long trade war that has roiled global markets and halted sales of U.S. soybeans to the world’s top buyer.

China grain traders await lower tariffs before US return