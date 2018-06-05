Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

The redevelopment which was announced by Fergus Ewing, Cabinet Secretary for the Rural Economy and Connectivity, includes an extension and upgrade of the facilities chilled storage area, dry goods storage, maturation and meat production facilities and staff amenities.

On completion, the project which is supported by the Scottish Government’s Food Processing, Marketing and Co-operation grant scheme will create eighty new jobs. The announcement follows a further £3m investment in cold storage and refrigeration facilities on the site over the past year.

Commenting on the announcement, Tom Kirwan, Managing Director of ABP’s UK Division, said: “We look forward to beginning work and transforming Perth into one of the most modern facilities of its kind in the UK.