Glanbia today announced two new members to its board, as independent non-executive directors, as it announced plans to reorganise the composition of its Board of Directors.

Glanbia shakes up its boardroom with new appointments

The move was previously agreed as part of its Relationship Agreement between the Society and Glanbia, that the co-op's representation on the board would reduce.

The reorganised Board will be comprised of 16 members: two Executive Directors; Group Managing Director and Group Finance Director; six Independent Non-Executive Directors; and eight Non-Executive Directors nominated by Glanbia Co-operative Society Limited.

The PLC board will be joined by Mary Minnick (59), a previously partner of Lion Capital LLP, a consumer-focused private equity firm and Richard Laube (62), former CEO of Nobel Biocare, a Swiss listed medical device business.

Minnick was involved in a number of successful investments in well-known retail and consumer branded companies, several of which she chaired.

Prior to that, Ms. Minnick had a 23-year career with The Coca-Cola Company, where she held a variety of senior management positions, including Chief Operating Officer of the Asian region, Division President roles in the Japan, South Pacific and Asian regions, and ultimately as the company’s Chief Marketing Officer and Global President of Strategy and Innovation.

Richard Laube (62) was CEO of Nobel Biocare, a Swiss listed medical device business, from April 2011 to April 2016.

Prior to that he served as Executive Board Member of Nestlé SA, from April 2005 to September 2010, and served operationally as CEO of Nestlé Nutrition.