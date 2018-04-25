Glanbia reports ‘positive’ first quarter despite currency headwinds

Glanbia delivered positive revenue growth of 4.8pc, constant currency, in the first quarter of 2018 from wholly owned continuing operations.

Glanbia delivered positive revenue growth of 4.8pc, constant currency, in the first quarter of 2018 from wholly owned continuing operations.

However, Interim Management Statement for the three month period ended 31 March 2018 noted that on a reported basis, reflecting the weaker US Dollar Euro foreign exchange rate, revenue decreased 8.1pc when compared to the same period in 2017.

The group highlighted in its outlook that if the average Euro US Dollar foreign exchange rate for the full year remains at similar levels to the average rate for the first quarter of 2018 Glanbia expects an approximate 8pc translational headwind to full year reported results. Siobhán Talbot, Group Managing Director said “the year has started as planned and we reiterate our full year guidance of 5pc to 8pc growth in adjusted earnings per share, constant currency, from the continuing Group (pro-forma*) in 2018 with growth to be delivered in the second half of the year.”

The key driver of revenue increase on a constant currency basis was volume growth from both Glanbia Performance Nutrition and Glanbia Nutritionals which was 7.2pc. Acquisitions contributed 3.6pc growth in revenue. Pricing declined by 6.0pc year on year driven by relatively weaker dairy markets and brand investment in Glanbia Performance Nutrition.